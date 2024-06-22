Ecuador Copa America 2024 squad guide: Fixtures, predictions and best players

Ecuador have plenty of exciting young players set to shine at Copa America 2024, and La Tri have all the pieces they need to make the quarter-finals.

Ahead of Copa America 2024, Ecuador were sorted into Group B along with Mexico, Venezuela, and Jamaica. La Tri avoided South American giants, Brazil and Argentina, as well as dark horses, Colombia and Uruguay, in the draw, giving them a relatively easy path to the Knockout Stage. With a starting XI featuring players from Europe's top five leagues, Ecuador are expected to advance in the competition and maybe even make a run in the tournament this summer.

Here's 90min's guide to Ecuador at Copa America 2024.

Ecuador Copa America 2024 squad selection

Ecuador's final 26-man squad heading into Copa America 2024 blends experience with youth as Felix Sanchez looks to lead his men to the Knockout Stage in the United States this summer.

With Alexander Dominguez between the posts, Piero Hincapie on the backline, Moises Caicedo in the midfield, and Enner Valencia up top, La Tri has proven players all over the pitch that can step up when called upon.

The squad also has a healthy dose of exciting up and coming players, like 17-year-old Kendry Paez, who has just nine international caps coming into the tournament.

Fixtures

Ecuador's first two matches of Copa America 2024 should not give them too much trouble. First up is Venezuela, a team who has not won a single match since October 2023, followed by Jamaica, who La Tri has never lost to before.

Ecuador's final Group Stage match against Mexico presents the biggest challenge for Sanchez's men in the early fixtures of the tournament. El Tri are the favorites to win Group B, and barring an upset, they will likely do so by taking three points from Ecuador.

Ecuador's Copa America 2024 group stage fixtures

Ecuador's record vs Copa America 2024 group stage opponents

Ecuador's potential knockout opponents

If Ecuador come second in Group B, then they will play the winners of Group A (presumably Argentina). Drawing the reigning Copa America champions in the quarter-finals would be a tough blow for La Tri, but they did just only lose 1-0 to La Albiceleste in an international friendly on June 9.

If Ecuador manage to finish first in the group, then they will avoid Lionel Messi's side (for now) and play the runners-up of Group A, likely Chile or Canada.

Key players to watch

Enner Valencia is Ecuador's all-time leading goalscorer with 41 goals throughout his international career. No one has been more consistent for La Tri than their captain, and with the help of John Yeboah on the wing, Ecuador should have little problems scoring goals this summer.

Bayer Leverkusen's Piero Hincapie is another massive key to Ecuador's success. Although the defender will start at left-back due to Pervis Estupinan's injury, the 22-year-old can also play center-back should Sanchez favor a switch in his backline.

Two Chelsea men round out Ecuador's players to watch. As Moises Caicedo plays a deep role in the midfield, breaking up any impending attacks and helping his backline thwart the opposition's play, Kendry Paez will push forward and let his playmaking shine.

Although Ecuador should have no issue surviving Group B, they will likely not make it past the quarter-finals. All signs point to Ecuador having to face Argentina, and Sanchez's squad simply does not have the talent to go toe to toe (and win) against La Albiceleste.

A loss to Argentina in the quarter-finals would mirror how Ecuador was eliminated from the last Copa America tournament.

A quarter-finals exit is a disappointing result, but Ecuador's young stars make La Tri's future look very bright.