ECU track trio headed to NCAA D-II championshps

May 17—EMPORIA, Kan. — East Central University Track and Field standouts Paul Korir, Aspel Kiprob and Peter Kipkemboi have earned the opportunity to compete at the 2024 NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Emporia, Kanas.

This trio marks only the second time in the program's history that outdoor national qualifiers have been selected and notably, the first group of multiple athletes to be invited.

The 2024 Championships are scheduled from May 23rd to the 25th at Welch Stadium in Emporia, Kansas. Emporia State University will host the event.

Paul Korir and Aspel Kiprob will take the national track in the 3000-meter Steeple. Both athletes set NCAA Provisional marks during the GAC Outdoor Championships two weeks prior, clinching first and second place respectively. Korir's impressive time of 8:53.85 clocks in as the 14th fastest time in all of Division II, while Kiprob holds the 17th fastest mark with a time of 8:55.43.

Meanwhile, the GAC Men's Track & Field MVP, Peter Kipkemboi, punched his ticket to the national stage in the 5000-meter following a record-breaking performance at the GAC Outdoor Championships. He secured his first victory of the weekend while also breaking the GAC Championship record, crossing the line in a time of 14:45.62, which stands as the 16th best time across Division II. Despite also dominating in the 1500-meter and 800-meter events, Kipkemboi's qualification is solely for the 5000-meter run.

In other ECU track news, sophomore Madison Ham was recently named a Great American Conference Elite Scholar-Athlete.