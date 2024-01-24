ECU men rally from 19-point deficit to stun Reddies

Jan. 24—ARKADELPHIA, Ark. — East Central senior Keyon Thomas hit a pair of free throws with 10 seconds left in the game and the Tigers escaped the Duke Wells Center with a dramatic 78-77 victory over host Henderson State on Saturday.

East Central improved to 9-7 overall and 5-5 in Great American Conference play, while the Reddies dipped to 6-9 and 5-5.

Thomas' two clutch free shots capped a 10-0 ECU run to end the game and an incredible second-half comeback. The Tigers had trailed by as many as 19 before completing the rally.

"It was a big-time effort from the guys and they found a way," said ECU men's coach Daniel Wheeler. "So many different guys made huge plays. Henderson is a good team that is really well-coached. We have a long way to go but today was a step in the right direction."

The Tigers trailed 35-27 at halftime and after Tomislav Miholjcic hit a layup with 15:56 on the clock, Henderson State had built a 48-29 advantage.

However, ECU dialed in when it mattered most to turn the game around.

Trailing Henderson 77-68 with 2:40 minutes remaining, the Tigers embarked on an 8-0 rally to suddenly trail by one point after Bryce Woolridge's clutch 3-pointer with 31 seconds left. Over the final minute and a half, the home team would go 0-for-4 at the free-throw line and turn the ball over twice, allowing ECU to capitalize.

Robel Desta's old-fashioned three-point play with 1:27 showing following a steal got the Tigers within 77-73 to set up the dramatic finish.

Despite Henderson's higher field goal percentage (47.7% to ECU's 43.5%), the Tigers' second-half shooting, including nine three-pointers, propelled them to victory, outscoring the Reddies 51-42.

Henderson State's Malek Davis missed a game-winning 3-pointer with time running out.

The Tigers showcased a balanced offensive attack, with notable contributions from Godsgift Ezedinma, Thomas, Woolridge, and Desta.

Ezedinma led the ECU effort with 17 points, shooting 7-of-12 from the field, including three baskets from beyond the arc.

Thomas and Woolridge were right behind scoring 16 points each.

Desta rounded out the double-digit scoring, adding 15 points, including five of the Tigers' last 10 points to secure the victory.

Davis hit a trio of 3-point shots and led a group of five Henderson State players who hit double digits with 17 points.

The ECU men's basketball team will return to Ada to host Chickasaw Appreciation Night against old rival Southeastern at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Note: ECU sports information director Sydney Dungen contributed to this report.