ECU men can't keep pace with Crimson Storm

Dec. 6—The East Central University men's basketball team suffered its first home loss of the season, dropping a 73-56 decision to Southern Nazarene University in a Great American Conference battle Saturday afternoon inside the Kerr Activity Center.

With the loss, the Tigers now stand 4-3 overall and 1-1 in conference play. The Crimson Storm left town at 4-2 and 1-1.

The game tipped off with ECU taking an early 5-0 lead, but that would ultimately be the first and only lead that the Tigers would hold.

SNU put together a 14-point streak over five minutes, seizing control at 14-5. Despite a commendable effort by Godsgift Ezedinma, racking up seven consecutive points to narrow the gap to 16-12, the Crimson Storm persistently countered every Tiger bucket, allowing them to keep their lead.

By halftime, ECU trailed 36-25.

After the break, SNU surged with a 7-0 scoring run, extending their advantage to 43-27. The Tigers found themselves in a double-digit hole for most of the remainder of the game, attempting but unable to close the gap any further despite facing a nine-point deficit three times.

The 17-point final margin was SNU's largest of the contest.

Godsgift Ezedinma led the way for the Tigers with 18 points, going 8-for-14 from the field and 2-for-6 behind the 3-point line while adding eight rebounds.

Keyon Thomas contributed 12 points, going 4-for-15 from the floor and 4-for-5 from the charity stripe as well as dishing out four assists.

Nikk Williams put up 10 points for the home team, going 4-for-9 overall including two from beyond the arc.

Cam Slaymaker slayed the Tigers with a game-best 20 points, including four 3-point baskets. Jaxon Edelmayer also sank four 3-pointers for the visitors and contributed 16 points. Ben Maker-McCann also reached double figures for Southern Naz with 14 points.

SNU won the battle of the boards 34-19.

The ECU men's basketball team will return to the Kerr Activities Center at 7:30 p.m. Saturday when Southwestern Oklahoma State comes to town.

Note: Ada News Sports Editor Jeff Cali contributed to this report.