Advertisement

ECU men can't keep pace with Crimson Storm

Jeff Cali, The Ada News, Okla.
·2 min read

Dec. 6—The East Central University men's basketball team suffered its first home loss of the season, dropping a 73-56 decision to Southern Nazarene University in a Great American Conference battle Saturday afternoon inside the Kerr Activity Center.

With the loss, the Tigers now stand 4-3 overall and 1-1 in conference play. The Crimson Storm left town at 4-2 and 1-1.

The game tipped off with ECU taking an early 5-0 lead, but that would ultimately be the first and only lead that the Tigers would hold.

SNU put together a 14-point streak over five minutes, seizing control at 14-5. Despite a commendable effort by Godsgift Ezedinma, racking up seven consecutive points to narrow the gap to 16-12, the Crimson Storm persistently countered every Tiger bucket, allowing them to keep their lead.

By halftime, ECU trailed 36-25.

After the break, SNU surged with a 7-0 scoring run, extending their advantage to 43-27. The Tigers found themselves in a double-digit hole for most of the remainder of the game, attempting but unable to close the gap any further despite facing a nine-point deficit three times.

The 17-point final margin was SNU's largest of the contest.

Godsgift Ezedinma led the way for the Tigers with 18 points, going 8-for-14 from the field and 2-for-6 behind the 3-point line while adding eight rebounds.

Keyon Thomas contributed 12 points, going 4-for-15 from the floor and 4-for-5 from the charity stripe as well as dishing out four assists.

Nikk Williams put up 10 points for the home team, going 4-for-9 overall including two from beyond the arc.

Cam Slaymaker slayed the Tigers with a game-best 20 points, including four 3-point baskets. Jaxon Edelmayer also sank four 3-pointers for the visitors and contributed 16 points. Ben Maker-McCann also reached double figures for Southern Naz with 14 points.

SNU won the battle of the boards 34-19.

The ECU men's basketball team will return to the Kerr Activities Center at 7:30 p.m. Saturday when Southwestern Oklahoma State comes to town.

Note: Ada News Sports Editor Jeff Cali contributed to this report.