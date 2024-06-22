ECU hosts annual Mike Houston Ladies Football Clinic

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The East Carolina University football program opened up its facilities on Friday to women in the community for its annual Mike Houston Ladies Football Clinic.

The team has been putting on this clinic for over six years.

The event featured a tour of the facilities and one-on-one talks with defensive coordinator Blake Harrell and offensive coordinator John David Baker. Houston and his wife, Amanda, started off the event greeting everyone. They said this event is a great way for the coaches and their families to interact and meet one another.

For new coaches like Baker, it was a chance to introduce his wife and new baby girl, Ella, to the ECU family.

After all of the information, it was time for action as the ladies took to the field for drills. They got to practice on tackling dummies, kick field goals and work on their arms with quarterback target games.

Over 80 women enjoyed the activities and drinks throughout the night. For more information on this clinic click the video above.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.