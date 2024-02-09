ECU football team adds 44 on signing day

Feb. 9—East Central University head football coach John Litrenta has announced the addition of 44 student-athletes who will be joining the Tiger football program for the 2024 season. Of the 44 signees, 16 are midyear transfers.

"East Central University is excited to welcome new student-athletes into the Tiger family," said Litrenta. "This is a signing class that represents good talent, good academics and great young men. I am proud of the job my staff did over the last 10 months to get us to this point. These young men that signed today will be making an impact in this family for years to come."

Litrenta and his staff kept busy building momentum for the Litrenta era, recruiting 42 student-athletes hailing from five different states, including Texas (31), Oklahoma (10), Arkansas (1), Ohio (1), and California (1).

The new class of Tigers is comprised of three quarterbacks, five running backs, seven wide receivers, two tight ends, six offensive linemen, three defensive backs, four defensive linemen, one outside linebacker, four inside linebackers, two cornerbacks, four safeties, two kickers, and one athlete.

Ada High School product Fisher Marr, an All-State linebacker, is part of the ECU signing class.

East Central's complete list of football signees is attached.