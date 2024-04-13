ECU Cheer takes second place at NCA College Nationals

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WNCT) — The East Carolina cheer team took home second place in Daytona Beach, Fla., competing in the NCA College Nationals competition.

It’s their fourth year in a row placing in the top two, with the Pirates winning their last national title in 2021. Pirates head coach Susie Glynn said it’s nice to have the spotlight on them this weekend.

“It’s our turn to shine, you know my students work so hard all year, they practice, they do workouts, they go to school, there is so much that they do and they cheer at games,” Glynn said. “We’re at basketball games, both men and women, we’re at football games, you’ll see us at volleyball games, we make numerous appearances with the university in the community and this is our turn, it’s our turn to get out there, it’s our turn to shine.”

Click the above video to find out more.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.