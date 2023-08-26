Ector County Felony Dispositions & Indictments: August 18, 2023

Aug. 25—The following is a list of recent first and second-degree felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk's Office.

Mario Chavez. Possession of a controlled substance. Manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance. Pleaded guilty. Eight years Texas Department of Corrections.

Theo Hammond. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Dismissed. Pleaded guilty to deadly conduct. Three days jail.

Jaime Harvey. Burglary of a habitation. Pleaded guilty. Five years deferred adjudication.

Allan Santa Maria. Aggravated robbery. Pleaded guilty. Ten years deferred adjudication.

Kyle Shelton. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Arson. Pleaded guilty. Eight years Texas Department of Corrections.

Sally Somers. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Dismissed. Pleaded guilty to terroristic threat causing fear of serious bodily injury. Two years deferred adjudication.

The following is a list of recent first and second-degree felony indictments from the Ector County District Clerk's Office.

Adan Naranjo-Ramos. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.