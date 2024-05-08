ECPW Stand Up and Fight hits Elmira next Saturday

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – East Coast Professional Wrestling makes its big return next weekend.

ECPW presents Stand Up and Fight on Saturday, May 18 at 4 pm at Empire Sports of The Southern Tier on North Main Street in Elmira. Doors open at 3 pm at the former Trinity Episcopal Church, which has now been turned into a multi-use facility for sports and entertainment by founder Ryan McFall.

Plenty of local and regional talent will be on the Stand Up and Fight card next Saturday including State Line Champion, Elmira’s own Keebu Harris. Accompanied by fellow Twin Tiers native Don Wainwright, Harris continues to rise in the business and is working to always get better.

For Harris, it’s an event that has truly come full circle as his first professional wrestling event was at Elmira’s First Arena watching ECPW while in high school. Now, he’s one of the top competitors on the card and in ECPW

Also appearing: Lil Daddy C, Joe Davis, ECPW Hall of Famer Big Papa Chill, Prince Akkaanatan, Jay Flyier, Brennan Bates, Keith Zimmer and many more.

Tickets are going fast and can be purchased by contacting 607-481-0264. You can find the event flyer below courtesy of ECPW. Also of major note, 18 Sports’ Andy Malnoske will be proudly inducted into the ECPW Hall of Fame for his many years of contributions to the professional wrestling industry.

It will truly be a night to remember. Plenty more on ECPW Stand Up and Fight leading up to the big night May 18.

