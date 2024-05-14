ECPW Hall of Fame – Malnoske Wrestling Moment #4

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The countdown continues until the East Coast Pro Wrestling (ECPW) Hall of Fame Ceremony on Saturday.

ECPW Stand Up and Fight hits Saturday at 4 pm at Empire Sports of The Southern Tier in Elmira. The region’s top independent wrestling talent will invade ECPW along with the Hall of Fame ceremony on the card. Below, how you can get tickets for the show with the event flyer below courtesy of ECPW.

Our very own Andy Malnoske has been counting down his Top 5 Moments of his pro wrestling career which spans nearly three decades. Malnoske will be inducted into the ECPW Hall of Fame and we continue the countdown tonight with a special moment from 2007.

In a special interview with WWE Hall of Famer George “The Animal” Steele, Malnoske asks Steele how he became the animal…and, it didn’t end as well as we thought. Moment number three tomorrow night. Don’t miss ECPW Stand Up and Fight Saturday night!

