ECPW Hall of Fame – Malnoske’s Top 5 Countdown

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s almost time for the big time.

East Coast Professional Wrestling (ECPW) will present Stand Up and Fight this Saturday night at Empire Sports of The Southern Tier on 300 North Main Street in Elmira. Doors open at 3 pm with the card starting at 4 pm. Some of the top local and regional wrestling talent will compete for a night that is sure to create memories that will last a lifetime.

Tickets are moving fast and full information on how to get them is listed below on the official event flyer.

A special moment is also coming for WETM-TV NBC on the card as well. 18 Sports Director Andy Malnoske will be inducted into the ECPW Hall of Fame for his decades of work in the pro wrestling industry. In honor of the induction, we are counting down Malnoske’s Top 5 Wrestling Moments of his career with any promotion leading up to Saturday.

We start with number five. In 2016, Andy delivered a special stunner to Binghamton’s own Sean Carr in a match vs. Elmira’s Rob Cook on Wrestlesphere. Check out this timeless classic from the old Elmira YMCA. And, don’t miss moment number four Tuesday night.

