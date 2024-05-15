ECPW Hall of Fame – Malnoske Moment #3 the WWE dream

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The countdown marches on.

East Coast Pro Wrestling (ECPW) invades Elmira this Saturday night with its Stand Up and Fight card. Action begins at 4 pm with the doors opening at 3 pm. Below, a full event promotional poster on how you can get tickets to this special show which aims to showcase the top talent in the region.

18 Sports Director Andy Malnoske will be proudly inducted into the ECPW Hall of Fame Saturday night at Empire Sports of The Southern Tier, the site of Stand Up and Fight. All week long we’ve been counting down Malnoske’s Top 5 Moments of his pro wrestling career leading up to Saturday.

Now, it’s time for #3. We go back to 2019 and 2020 where Andy had the opportunity to work with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) as an announcer on multiple Smackdown Live events at Elmira’s First Arena. A lifelong dream fulfilled, these events were special chances for Malnoske as he performed in the ring in front of his hometown and most importantly, his family.

Take a look back this great moment and don’t miss ECPW Stand Up and Fight this Saturday.

