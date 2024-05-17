ECPW Hall of Fame – Malnoske Moment #2 PWI & PWHF

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – East Coast Pro Wrestling (ECPW) is almost here.

The card for Stand Up and Fight is an event that’s shaping up to be one to remember this Saturday night in Elmira. Action begins at 4 pm with doors opening at 3 pm at Empire Sports of The Southern Tier. Tickets are limited and only few remain for a night that will change Elmira wrestling history.

The full event flyer is below for Saturday and all week leading up to his induction into the ECPW Hall of Fame, 18 Sports Director Andy Malnoske has been counting down the top five pro wrestling moments of his career. Reflecting back on nearly two decades of work in the profession, we’ve reached the second slot on the countdown.

Having the chance to intern and write for Pro Wrestling Illustrated along with working with the former Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame in Amsterdam, New York, Malnoske reflects back on the early days of the journey. From working with some of the greats in the industry like Tony Vellano and Dr. Bob Bryla at the hall of fame, to Stu Saks and Harry Burkett at PWI, it’s been a ride unlike any other.

Don’t miss ECPW Stand Up and Fight and the ECPW Hall of Fame Ceremony this Saturday night live at Empire Sports of The Southern Tier.

