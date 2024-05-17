ECPW Hall of Fame – #1 Malnoske Moment Rowdy Piper’s sleeper

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – We’ve finally made it to number one.

It’s time for the top pro wrestling moment in the career of 18 Sports Director Andy Malnoske who will be proudly inducted into the East Coast Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame this Saturday in Elmira. The event begins at 4 pm with the doors open at 3 pm at the new Empire Sports of The Southern Tier venue.

A full event flyer is below if you’re looking for more information on tickets. Gets yours now before it’s too late! In this moment, Malnoske goes face-to-face with WWE Hall of Famer and wrestling legend “Rowdy” Roddy Piper. In 2013, ECPW Legends of Wrestling hit First Arena and captured the imagination of fans.

Piper puts Malnoske in a sleeper hold after question the legitimacy of the move itself. The result was an instant classic moment with Piper right here in Elmira. Piper sadly passed away in 2015 but his life and legacy in the business will always endure.

Don’t miss ECPW Stand Up and Fight Saturday night in Elmira.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.