Economics impresses in Dante Stakes win at York

Economics is not currently entered to run in the Derby at Epsom [Getty Images]

Economics, ridden by Tom Marquand, powered to an impressive victory in the Dante Stakes at York.

The three-year-old arrived from the back of the pack to surge to a comfortable victory, with favourite Ancient Wisdom a distant second six lengths back and War Rooms third.

"Pretty spectacular," Marquand told ITV. "He was up and away in three strides and I was sat there trying to hold on.

"He's very talented and he's wiped the floor there with some very talented horses in their own right."

The William Haggas-trained Economics, who was a winner of a mile maiden at Newbury last month, is not currently entered into the Derby at Epsom next month for which the Dante Stakes is seen as a leading trial.

"William has always liked him and he is a talented horse," said Economics assistant trainer Maureen Haggas.

"He's beautiful, but still a baby. We'll see about the Derby, it's not my department.

"I'm not sure he'll stay a mile and a half, I think the more he races the more switched on he'll become and 10 furlongs will be his best trip.

"I thought he looked a bit all over the place in the final furlong, he's a big horse and this is just his third race. You've got to be switched on to go around there. It's a big ask for any horse. He's an inexperienced, big baby."

She added: "We took him out [of the Derby] because we didn't think he'd stay and I'm still not sure he would."