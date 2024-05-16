Advertisement
Economics impresses in Dante Stakes win at York

Economics on the way to winning the Dante Stakes at York
Economics is not currently entered to run in the Derby at Epsom [Getty Images]

Economics, ridden by Tom Marquand, powered to an impressive victory in the Dante Stakes at York.

The three-year-old arrived from the back of the pack to surge to a comfortable victory, with favourite Ancient Wisdom a distant second six lengths back and War Rooms third.

"Pretty spectacular," Marquand told ITV. "He was up and away in three strides and I was sat there trying to hold on.

"He's very talented and he's wiped the floor there with some very talented horses in their own right."

The William Haggas-trained Economics, who was a winner of a mile maiden at Newbury last month, is not currently entered into the Derby at Epsom next month for which the Dante Stakes is seen as a leading trial.

"William has always liked him and he is a talented horse," said Economics assistant trainer Maureen Haggas.

"He's beautiful, but still a baby. We'll see about the Derby, it's not my department.

"I'm not sure he'll stay a mile and a half, I think the more he races the more switched on he'll become and 10 furlongs will be his best trip.

"I thought he looked a bit all over the place in the final furlong, he's a big horse and this is just his third race. You've got to be switched on to go around there. It's a big ask for any horse. He's an inexperienced, big baby."

She added: "We took him out [of the Derby] because we didn't think he'd stay and I'm still not sure he would."