Eco activists to restart roadblocks as Germany set to miss emissions target

Climate activists plan to restart roadblock protests in Berlin after Olaf Scholz’s expert council picked apart his environmental agenda and found Germany will miss its emissions targets.

Activists from the Letzte Generation (last generation) group have pledged to bring their blockades back to the capital’s streets in mid-September.

“We want to create a drama in Berlin that no one can ignore,” one group leader is reported to have told activists in an internal call, urging them to bring a level of protest “like never before”.

Throughout the spring, commuters in the capital became wearily familiar with hours-long waits as police removed activists who had glued themselves to the asphalt of major thoroughfares.

But raids by police in May targeting the Letzte Generation leadership, accompanied by prosecutors freezing their bank accounts, appeared to put an end to the activists’ antics.

The plan for a new round of protests came after a commission appointed by Mr Scholz, the German chancellor, to assess his government’s climate policies came to a damning conclusion.

The 28-page assessment, released on Wednesday, found that Berlin would not only miss its target of cutting carbon emissions by 65 per cent by 2030, but that it was “overestimating” the effectiveness of its own measures.

The commission, made up of economists and energy specialists, said that “immediate action” was needed if the government was to close a gap of “well over 200 million tonnes” of greenhouse gas.

Letzte Generation spokesman Carla Roche called the report “a slap in the face for climate killing chancellor Olaf Scholz,” and promised “peaceful resistance against the irreversible destruction of the foundations of our life”.

Friday’s for Future’s celebrity figurehead, Luisa Neubauer, described the report as a “certificate of poverty” for the government and added that “what is now needed is pressure from all sides”.

Meanwhile, forty NGOs and organisations including Germany’s Automobile Club signed a joint letter demanding that Mr Scholz bring in an autobahn speed limit and cut subsidies in the airline industry.

Mr Scholz is said to be fearful that clumsy climate policies could ignite a “yellow vest” type protest movement among the country’s rural population against high energy prices.

Attempts by junior coalition partner the Greens to introduce a ban on gas heating in the spring already led to the far-right Alternative for Germany doubling their polling figures, putting them ahead of Mr Scholz’ Social Democrats.

In June, Berlin agreed to change the law to mean that emissions targets no longer have to be met in individual sectors such as transport and industry.

Critics accused Mr Scholz of watering down the law to alleviate the pressure for a switch away from combustion engines on the country’s busy roads.