Eckert out as NSU football coach

Nov. 13—TAHLEQUAH — Northeastern State University will not renew its Head Football Coach for 2024.

NSU's Athletic Director, John Sisemore, announced head football coach J.J. Eckert was non-renewed at the conclusion of the 2023 regular season. Coach Eckert was named head coach for the Northeastern State University RiverHawk football program on Dec. 12, 2018. Since then, he has led NSU to a record of 4-40.

Eckert is credited with reconnecting the RiverHawks' football program to many NSU alumni and community members during his tenure.

"Coach Eckert and his family have played a significant role in the rich history of NSU football," NSU Athletic Director John Sisemore said. "During his time here, he has reunited with alumni and established new relationships with community supporters."

Coach Eckert helped launch "The Landing" as NSU's official tailgating location on game days. Prior to kickoff, Eckert could be seen walking through the tailgate area greeting RiverHawk fans and thanking them for attending the contest.

Additionally, Eckert would gather with the NSU faithful at weekly Quarterback Club meetings every Monday during the season. There, he would recap the weekend's game and discuss the upcoming opponent.

"Northeastern State University is proud of what Coach Eckert has been able to achieve with our alumni and community."

A national search is planned to select NSU's 21st head football coach.