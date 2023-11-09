Echoles, Daniels, Petty among Mr. Football winners

Nov. 9—Three area players have been named 2023 Mr. Football winners, it was announced Thursday.

Houston lineman William Echoles was named the top player in Class 4A; West Point running back Kahnen Daniels won in 5A; and Starkville quarterback Trey Petty won in 7A.

Echoles, a senior, is a two-way player for the Hilltoppers. His blocking has helped the offense average 250 rushing yards per game. And on defense, the Ole Miss commit has recorded 73 tackles, 23 tackles-for-loss, 15 sacks and three fumble recoveries.

Echoles and Houston are traveling to Senatobia on Friday for a second-round playoff game.

Daniels, a senior, is closing in on a second straight 2,000-yard season. Entering Friday's playoff game against Gentry, the Florida commit has rushed for 1,930 yards and 21 touchdowns on 189 carries.

Petty, a senior, is in his third year as Starkville's starting QB. The Illinois commit has completed 128 of 201 passes (63.7%) for 1,766 yards and 16 touchdowns with four interceptions. He's also rushed for 728 yards and seven TDs on 101 carries.

Petty's Yellow Jackets open the 7A playoffs Friday when they host Southaven.

The other Mr. Football winners are Velma Jackson's Gavin Griffin (1A), Sebastopol's Adarius McDougle (2A), Winona's Chase Richardson (3A) and Picayune's Jamonta Waller (6A).

The Mr. Football awards were voted on by a statewide committee of coaches and media. There will be an awards ceremony Dec. 5 at the MHSAA offices in Clinton.

