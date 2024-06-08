Echegini and Lenzini named in Serie A Top 11

Juventus have two representatives in the official Top 11 - or Team of the Season - of the 2023/24 Women's Serie A season. Both Martina Lenzini and Joe Echegini have made the cut, the Nigeria international doing so despite only arriving in Italy in January.

Martina was, of the 22 defenders who made at least 20 crosses over the course of the season, the one with the best completion rate at 39%. She also enjoyed more final-third entries than any defender (214, along with Roma's Moeka Minami) other than Sassuolo's Caroline Pleidrup (226).

Joe, meanwhile, made an instant impact on the Bianconere and on Serie A. She was one of just two midfielders - along with Roma's Manuela Giugliano - to hit double-digits for goals this season, doing so despite signing in January.

Echegini also enjoyed the highest percentage of shots on target of all players to have attempted at least 20 (69.2%).

She was also named the best Under-23 player in Serie A for the 2023/24 season.