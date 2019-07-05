Eccentric racing tipster McCririck dies aged 79

London (AFP) - Flamboyant British horse racing pundit and broadcaster John McCririck has died aged 79, his family announced on Friday.

Well-known for his outlandish dress sense and jocular presenting style at major meetings, McCririck was a betting specialist and also became a regular on reality TV programmes towards the end of his television career.

A statement released by his family said he "transcended the world of racing".

Nicknamed "Big Mac", McCririck became a household name in the UK during the 1980s but his passion for racing began from his time at school, according to his family's statement.

"John's interest in horse racing and betting began at Harrow where he was the school bookie. On leaving he worked for an illegal street bookmaker then legally on-course where he learned the art of tic-tac, clerking bets and making a book."

He was also an award-winning journalist for his work as a betting tipster for the Sporting Life.

However, he was cut from Channel 4's coverage of horse racing in 2012 in an acrimonious split.

McCririck took legal action, accusing bosses of ageism, but an employment tribunal found against him, ruling that it was because his "pantomime persona" had become "unpalatable" to a wide audience.

He revealed in an interview with the Daily Mail last year that he felt he had "no purpose in life" after his regular television work came to an end.