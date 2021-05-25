ECC Division I track notes: NFA girls' 4x800 team turns in a special performance

Vickie Fulkerson, The Day, New London, Conn.
May 25—EAST LYME — Catie Shannon had surgery on her left knee in November to correct a nerve impingement, something that has bothered her throughout her high school career. In January, she caught COVID-19.

"After that, I had different variations of whatever," Shannon, a Norwich Free Academy senior, said late Monday afternoon. "... It was like, 'Just something else coach (Kara Kochanski) is going to be thrilled about."

Shannon, however, who rested in last week's dual meet against Stonington, took part in the first Eastern Connecticut Conference Division I outdoor track and field championship of her career Monday at East Lyme High School. Shannon, along with teammates Makayla Kelley, Sophia Jones and Kayla Park, opened the meet with a victory in the 4x800-meter relay in a runaway time of 9 minutes, 46.42 seconds. The Wildcats were the third seed entering the race with a time of 10:54.10.

"It feels amazing," said Kelley, also a senior, as is Park. "It's kind of like running the race with family. We were uncertain if we were even going to get to run together."

"We're all different individually," said Shannon, who will attend college at UConn and hopes to run there as the rehab on her knee progresses. "But together, everybody clicks. ... To end it with these girls in one of my favorite races, the 4x800 relay, we all ran the best. We came in very nervous. We haven't run at all together this season."

Kelley jumped out in the lead leg, followed by Shannon, Jones and Park. Park won the 400 meters later on, while Kelley took the 800 and the Wildcats' 4x400 team of Park, Kelley, Shannon and freshman Lilly Gilbert won the 4x400.

"When Maya gets out," said Park, "it changes the whole mood for us."

By a mile

— East Lyme's Luke Anthony, The Day's Boys' Cross Country Runner of the Year last fall, was in a fight over the first three laps of the 1,600 meters Monday against Stonington's Ryan Gruczka and NFA's Peyton Ramsey. Anthony's qualifying time for the race was just fractions better than Gruczka's, 4:27.64-4:27.94.

Then, with a lap to go, Anthony went into racecar mode.

He won in 4:25.51, with Gruczka, a sophomore in his first ECC meet, second in 4:34.81.

"I wasn't going into this race with a specific game plan or anything," Anthony said. "My kick isn't that great. (But) I felt pretty comfortable going into that last lap; I felt I was pretty conservative the first three laps. I wanted to go fast enough to break that mental elastic band (of his opponents). It's all mental."

A 'bad' day

— NFA's Jasmyn Bransford wasn't the top seed in either the 100- or 200-meter events, but she had a extra little motivation.

First, she fouled out of the long jump without scoring. Then, there were no times recorded in her preliminary heat of the 100, resulting in that heat being re-run. So Bransford actually had to run the 100 three times in a short timespan, including the final.

She won the 100 in 12.86 seconds and later took the 200 in 26.33, winning that race by more than a second.

"It was really nervewracking," Bransford said of the second time running the 100 prelims, which included a disqualification due to a false start for another runner. "It kind of made me a little upset, so I tried to put it into the race. I tried to get out hard."

