New ECA Stars coach looks forward to challenges job will bring

Beginning this fall, Bob Stow will be doing double duty, working his job at UW-Eau Claire by day and serving as the new ECA Stars girls hockey head coach at night.

And he wouldn’t have it any other way, as Stow’s looking forward to balancing his university duties with the challenges of taking over the reins of the high school hockey program that has established a championship legacy over the years.

The schools of the ECA Stars Co-op (North, Memorial, Altoona and Fall Creek high schools) announced the hiring of Stow earlier this week. He takes over for Tom Bernhardt, who is retiring from teaching as well as coaching.

In a release issued by Eau Claire North Athletic Director Mike Pernsteiner to announce Stow’s hiring, he pointed out the success Bernhardt has had in the job and commented on what the new head coach will bring to the ice in the role.

“We appreciate all Coach Bernhardt has done and are proud of the success he has brought to the program over the years. Bob brings a wealth of hockey experience as well as knowledge of the history of hockey in Eau Claire, specifically related to the girl’s hockey program. We are excited to see the continued success of the ECA Stars under coach Stow’s leadership,” Pernsteiner said in the release. The Stars won state in 2018 and last reached the state tournament in 2021.

Stow’s balancing act will include him continuing in his role as the clinical coordinator of the Master of Science in Athletic Training program at UWEC. He began that role during the 2021-22 academic year. Additionally, Stow has served as the undergraduate Athletic Training Program (ATP) Director at UW — Eau Claire since 2006.

“Yes, I will continue as UWEC’s program director for the MS in Athletic Training,” Stow told the Leader-Telegram, explaining that “Athletic training is a great mix of medicine and working with sports/physically active populations that interested me while in college. This has allowed me to work in various settings over the years from college, USOC Sports Medicine, physician/clinical outreach programming to assist others with their healthcare needs. I also saw a need for growth/development for those that educated future professionals, thus my interest (in) moving to the education side and coming to UWEC. This opportunity has allowed me to help develop the next generation of AT’s while also working with the collegiate patient population.”

Stow completed his education at Ferris State University, earning a bachelor of science degree in Applied Biology; Indiana University — Bloomington, earning a masters of science degree in Kinesiology (Athletic Training); and Bowling Green State University, earning a doctor of philosophy degree in Higher Education Administration with an emphasis in digital technology.

Originally from Marquette, Michigan, Stow moved to Eau Claire 18 years ago. His love for hockey, though, started much earlier than that.

“I started skating when I was four years old,” he said.

His background with the game as both a player and a coach has all led to his newest position, he explained.

“I was a youth hockey coach for both (Eau Claire) Youth Hockey and the ECA Junior Stars from 2008-20. Prior to that I was an assistant coach with the University of Findlay (NCAA D1) for four years and the Danville Wings (NAHL, Jr. A) for two years. I grew up playing travel hockey in Marquette and collegiately at Ferris State University,” Stow said.

Stow and his wife Debbie have four daughters, Makayla, Abigail, Naomi, and Ava and reside in Eau Claire. All of his daughters have a tie to the Stars, which provides the new head coach with an added incentive in his new position.

“I have four daughters who have or currently play for the Stars. My youngest (Ava, Defense) will be a senior this coming season. My eldest (Makayla, Defense), graduated in 2016 and went on to row for UW-Madison, Abigail (2018, Forward) and Naomi (2021, Goaltender) both were part of the 2018 state championship team,” Stow said.

Abigail went on to play for UW-River Falls women’s hockey team, and Naomi attends the University of Minnesota. Makayla and Abigail came through the EC Youth Hockey (boys) program before high school and Naomi and Ava came through the Jr Stars girls program, Stow said.

The family’s involvement with the team prompted Stow to apply for the opening when Bernhardt retired.

“I have been involved with the ECA Stars high school program as a parent as well as director of their off-season programming through the non-profit organization (ECA Girls Hockey) for the past 11 years. Having coached most of the current players during their youth hockey experience and getting to work with them in the high school off season has been an outstanding opportunity to help them grow and develop as well as follow their dreams,” Stow told the Leader-Telegram.

He added that “Having my history with this organization and love of coaching, I thought this would be a great opportunity to help give back to a sport that I am passionate about and help others reach their dreams.”

And just what was Stow’s reaction when he found out that he had been chosen as the new head coach?

“Upon learning that I was selected for the head coaching position, I felt very honored and excited to have this opportunity and to help the program transition into its next phase,” Stow said.

The head coach feels that there are many strengths already established to the team and he plans to continue the legacy that is already in place and help the squad reach even higher plateaus.

“The program has a solid foundation and senior leadership. I hope to use this experience in helping the players to learn more about the game and to expand their skills,” he said.

As for the coaching philosophy that he will emphasize to his players, Stow’s mantra is plain and simple.

“Respect, teamwork, and a positive attitude. I ask the players to do the same as I expect of myself, work hard, be engaged, be willing to learn and help others,” Stow said.