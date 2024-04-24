EC hands Lady Pirates first loss on the courts

Apr. 23—GREENSBURG — Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference foe East Central held off Greensburg in tennis action 3-2. This is the first loss of the season for the Lady Pirates, who move to 4-1 on the season heading into this week's action.

Against East Central, the Lady Trojans swept the singles matches while Greensburg won both doubles matches.

At No. 1 doubles, Janae Comer and Mya Comer won 6-1, 6-2. Morgan Cain and Claire Nobbe won 7-5, 6-1 at No. 2 doubles.

In singles, Mary Harmon lost a tight match 4-6, 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1 singles. Emma Kuntz lost 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2 singles. Kayla Kramer fell 6-0, 7-5 in No. 3 singles.

Greensburg responded with a 5-0 victory over Shawe Memorial in the Lady Pirates' next outing.

Harmon won 6-2, 6-3. Kuntz won 6-2, 7-5 and Kramer won 6-2, 6-1. The Comer sisters won 6-0, 6-1. No. 2 doubles won by forfeit.

