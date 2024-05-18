Eberl remains upbeat on new Bayern coach: 'The best comes at the end'

Munich coach Thomas Tuchel makes an interview ahead of the German Bundesliga soccer match between TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and Bayern Munich at PreZero Arena. Uwe Anspach/dpa

Bayern Munich board member for sport Max Eberl said on Saturday he knew "for a while" that Thomas Tuchel would not stay on as coach but added defiantly that they will find a good solution in their difficult search for a new helmsman.

"We will find a good solution. A very good friend of mine always says: The best comes at the end," Eberl told Sky TV ahead of Bayern's final season match at Hoffenheim.

Eberl would not comment on whether Brighton's Roberto De Zerbi was the latest candidate for the hotseat at the record Bundesliga champions.

Tuchel confirmed on Friday there would be no stunning U-turn and that the decision from January that he would leave stood.

The news was accompanied by speculation that Tuchel had wanted a contract beyond 2025 and that not all top Bayern officials were supportive of such a decision.

Eberl said it was "not about convincing" Tuchel to stay and that they had a "very trusting relationship, very open and transparent."

"It wasn't just one issue but multi-layered," Eberl said. "I knew it for a while."

Tuchel told Sky a few minutes later they talked it all over, without wanting to go into details, and said that Eberl knew it since around Wednesday.

Tuchel's decision was the latest setback for Bayern after preferred candidates such as Xabi Alonso from Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen, Austria coach Ralf Rangnick and Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann, who left Bayern 14 months ago, said they would remain in their present jobs.

Crystal Palace's Oliver Glasner is also not available.

Sky pundit and former Bayern captain Lothar Matthäus said the situation at the club was worse than in the past when Bayern were dubbed "FC Hollywood."

Eberl said "I can understand" the criticism and that "I am the one who is most dissatisfied."

Matthäus named former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane "a dream" candidate but admitted it probably won't happen.

Another Sky pundit, former Liverpool and Manchester City midfielder Dietmar Hamann, mentioned under-fire Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou and said "he would do Bayern good."

Also still mentioned are former Bayern and Germany coach Hansi Flick, and De Zerbi, on whom Eberl did not want to comment as possible "plan E."

There have been reports that Brighton owner Tony Bloom is mulling a change at the helm after a modest season, while Italian De Zerbi has reiterated his commitment to the Premier League club.

“If you are asking me if I have any club behind me to change my idea, no one. If I say there isn’t any club that can change my idea, I have always been honest, there isn’t any club behind me," The Athletic quoted him as saying on Friday.

“I would like if I stay in Brighton to reach every season the highest target we can," he added. “I am working always for the good of the club, not for other things. And then when we speak I don’t think there will be any problems.”

