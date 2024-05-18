Eberl remains upbeat on new Bayern coach: 'The best comes at the end'

Munich coach Thomas Tuchel makes an interview ahead of the German Bundesliga soccer match between TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and Bayern Munich at PreZero Arena. Uwe Anspach/dpa

Bayern Munich board member for sport Max Eberl said on Saturday he knew "for a while" that Thomas Tuchel would not stay on as coach but added defiantly that they will find a good solution in their difficult search for a new helmsman.

"We will find a good solution. A very good friend of mine always says: The best comes at the end," Eberl told Sky TV ahead of Bayern's final season match at Hoffenheim.

Eberl would not want to comment on whether Brighton's Roberto De Zerbi was the latest candidate for the hotseat at the record Bundesliga champions.

Tuchel confirmed on Friday there would be no stunning U-turn and that the decision from January that he would leave stood.

The news was accompanied by speculation that Tuchel had wanted a contract beyond 2025 and that not all Bayern leaders were supportive of such a decision.

Eberl said it was "not about convincing" Tuchel to stay and that they had a "very trusting relationship, very open and transparent."

"It wasn't just one issue but multi-layered," Eberl said. "I knew it for a while."

Tuchel told Sky a few minutes later they talked it all over, without wanting to go into details, and said that Eberl knew it since around Wednesday.

Tuchel's decision was the latest setback for Bayern after preferred candidates such as Xabi Alonso from Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen, Austria coach Ralf Rangnick and Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann, who left Bayern 14 months ago, said they would remain in their present jobs.

Crystal Palace's Oliver Glasner is also not available.

