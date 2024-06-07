Eberl names key points for Bayern's reorganization under Kmpany

FC Bayern Munich new coach Vincent Kompany is presented during a press conference at Allianz Arena by Chairman of the Board Jan-Christian Dreesen (L) and Chief Sports Officer Max Eberl. Sven Hoppe/dpa

Bayern Munich board member for sport Max Eberl has named the key points for the team's reogarnization under new coach Vincent Kompany after their first season without silverware in over a decade.

"Bayern have been working with the squad for a very, very long time. We don't want to make a revolution to a certain extent, but rather evolve," Eber said on Friday in an event organized by the Süddeutsche Zeitung newspaper.

He said that in the course of the long search for a new coach to replace Thomas Tuchel a lot has already been done regarding the squad planning.

"We definitely want to change things and we have already been able to initiate this very well in the background during the search for the coach.

Eberl didn't mention any potential names for Bayern, but said the club wants to create "a new competitive situation from which stimulus can arise" as a result.

He explained that the club must once again integrate players from its own youth academy as identification figures and new faces "because that's what all the big clubs in the world do".

In addition, Kompany should bring in "desire, energy and power."

"I'm just happy that we found a very, very exciting, very, very interesting coach. A great person who knows how big dressing rooms work," Eberl said.

Bayern decided to part ways with Tuchel in February and had a long and difficult search for a new coach after preferred candidates Xabi Alonso, Julian Nagelsmann and Ralf Rangnick decided to stay at their current jobs at Bayer Leverkusen, Germany and Austria respectively.

The club considered an U-turn to keep Tuchel but both sides didn't reach an agreement.

Kompany most recently coached English side Burnley and were relegated from the Premier League in the season that just ended.