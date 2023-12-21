Advertisement
Breaking News:

Sixers star Joel Embiid scores 51 vs. Rudy Gobert and league-leading Wolves

Eberflus sings high praise for Tyrique Stevenson's improvement

NBC Sports Chicago

Tyrique Stevenson has improved dramatically over the season. Matt Eberflus praised him for his performance against the Browns

Eberflus sings high praise for Tyrique Stevenson's improvement originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago