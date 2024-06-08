Eberechi Eze’s release clause emerges as Manchester United circle around Crystal Palace star



The value of the release clause of Eberechi Eze’s current contract with Crystal Palace has been revealed even as he continues to be linked with a move to Manchester United.

Midfield is believed to be a position Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS are keen on strengthening and Eze firmly aligns with their mantra of signing the best talents with the potential to become world-class superstars.

Eze enjoyed a brilliant 2023/24 season with the Eagles, which saw him bag 11 goals and four assists in 27 Premier League appearances.

His sensational performances earned him a place in Gareth Southgate’s final 26-man squad ahead of Euro 2024.

Eze recently made his first start for England against Bosnia-Herzegovina at St James’ Park. Unsurprisingly, he did well and drew rave reviews both from Southgate and the media.

The Three Lions boss said, “I was really pleased, he played with that freedom and swagger he plays for his club with.”

“It’s great to see a young player come into our environment and do that. We saw that ability to glide past people in the middle of the pitch and the power that he has as well.”

United are not the only club keen on adding the 25-year-old to their ranks. A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that the Red Devils are likely to face stiff competition from cross-town rivals Manchester City to land the midfielder.

The Daily Mail have now revealed what it will take to pry him from Palace’s hands.

According to the newspaper, “Crystal Palace attacker Eberechi Eze has a release clause worth a minimum £60million, Mail Sport can reveal.”

“And we can reveal that the Eagles forward has clause in his current deal worth £60million plus additional add-ons worth in the region of £8million.”

“Eze has genuine interest from a number of Premier League sides, with Tottenham among the clubs keen on the 25-year-old.”

The Mail notes that if Eze has a superb Euro 2024 campaign, Oliver Glasner’s side will face a major fight to keep him next season.







