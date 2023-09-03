Eberechi Eze the difference-maker for Crystal Palace against Wolves in battle of the dopey goats

Eberechi Eze (right) celebrates scoring with his Crystal Palace team-mates - PPAUK/Micah Crook

Sometimes it only takes a touch to settle a game. Crystal Palace and Wolves have been stalwarts of mid-table for the past seven Premier League seasons, rarely threatened with relegation nor troubling the top order. Much of this match fit that billing; two average sides butting against one another like particularly dopey goats.

After a goal for each, Palace sub Jean Philippe-Mateta helped on a Joel Ward hoof with his back. It landed with Eberechi Eze, who managed to control it and simultaneously beat his man with a sublime flick of the heel. He flashed it past Jose Sa, Palace had the lead, were soon 3-1 up, then cruised to three points.

In his programme notes, Palace chairman Steve Parish made a slightly sheepish argument that transfer window success for his club constitutes hanging onto their best players. That will not placate the growing constituency for whom player trading is more interesting than the actual sport, but his words were vindicated by the identity of Palace’s difference-maker.

Eze had been uneven, with especially ropey delivery from set-pieces, but he always carried a threat when given any hint of space. By contrast Wolves, so recently the most glamorous thing to happen to the Black Country since Slade, have had to sell most of their flashier assets. Now they are a team of grafters with the odd sprinkling of well-deployed flair.

They were on top in the opening exchanges, and Joachim Andersen hacking behind for a corner gave Palace an early fright when it briefly looked to be heading into the net. Gary O’Neil, scenting blood, waved with urgency in his technical area and was shouting louder than any of his players. His team looked eager in the middle, Mario Lemina winning his battles, and Joao Gomes shrugging off a press to race forward before his snatched finish let him down. Still, Palace played with a vague sense of superiority. It seemed justified when they got Eze onto the ball, less so when careless with possession.

Jordan Ayew (left) and Rayan Ait-Nouri clash at Selhurst Park - PA/Adam Davy

Jordan Ayew was a repeat offender, with a series of undercooked passes and runs down blind alleys. He also spurned the best chance of the first half when Jeffrey Schlupp pounced on a poor pass out by Wolves keeper Sa. Schlupp squared to Ayew who had an open goal to aim for but his finish was too gentle and Max Kilman was onto the scene to clear yards from the goal-line.

As the game threatened to become a drag in the second half, Tyrick Mitchell beat his man on the left, was given too much space to deliver a probing cross and it was streered home faultlessly by Odsonne Edouard. Wolves sub Hwang Hee-chan equalised with what looked an artful flicked header but was in fact off his shoulder.

Then came the chastening Eze intervention and Mateta assisting another 13 minutes later with a telegraphed but well-timed backheel which Edouard finished without bother. There was a late consolation for Wolves, a free header for Matheus Cunha but the afternoon as a whole did not bode well for them. Holding your own for most of a game but finishing it comfortably beaten does not breed confidence.