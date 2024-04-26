Ebbsfleet release former Liverpool winger Ibe

Jordon Ibe's only Premier League goal for Liverpool came in a 1-1 draw at West Bromwich Albion on the final day of the 2015-16 season [Getty Images]

Former Liverpool and AFC Bournemouth winger Jordon Ibe has been released by National League side Ebbsfleet United.

The 28-year-old moved to the club in October but made just one appearance as a substitute in the National League this season.

Ibe, who began his career at Wycombe Wanderers and also had spells at Derby County and Turkish side Adanaspor, played 119 times in the Premier League.

After signing for the Reds as a 16-year-old in 2011 he made 58 appearances before a £15m transfer to the Cherries in the summer of 2016.

But mental health issues affected the former England Under-21 player, whose last appearance in the English Football League was as a substitute for Derby in a 0-0 draw with Stoke City in the Championship in December 2020.

Ibe is one of eight players released by Ebbsfleet - who avoided relegation on the final day of the season after a 0-0 draw at Boreham Wood.

Also leaving are former Liverpool youngster David Amoo and ex-Peterborough United and Barnet forward Shaq Coulthirst.

Six players remain under contract, while the club have opened talks with 12 members of this season's squad over new deals.