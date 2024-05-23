Eau Claire Memorial golf wins New Richmond regional

Golf regionals around the state continued Wednesday and several Big Rivers teams advanced to sectionals play in the Division 1 New Richmond regional.

Eau Claire Memorial took home the regional title plaque, winning Wednesday’s tournament by 11 strokes over second-place Hudson. The Old Abes had a score of 303. River Falls’ score of 316 placed them third and New Richmond secured the last sectional spot with a 321. Chippewa Falls was the first team out with a 326.

The Cardinals did have two individual qualifiers for sectionals as juniors Beckett Thatcher and Zander Maier each finished at 79 strokes, tied for tenth overall in the tournament.

Other individual qualifiers were Eau Claire North’s Jack Wendtland who finished seventh in the field with a 75 and Menomonie senior Jace Acker who shot an 81, which was the 12th best score.

Memorial, Hudson, River Falls, New Richmond and the qualifying individuals will compete at the Hudson sectional. They’ll be joined by Marshfield, Wausau East, Wausau West and Merrill — the top four team finishers at the Marshfield regional — as well as qualifying individuals. Sectionals are scheduled to take place on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Durand-Arkansaw wins Cochrane-Fountain City regional

Durand-Arkansaw took home a regional title at the Division 3 level Wednesday. The Panthers shot a team score of 332, nine strokes clear of second-place and host Cochrane-Fountain City.

Individually, Eleva-Strum junior Dominic Ellis shot an 80 which was good for fifth overall in the field and punched his ticket to sectionals. The Cardinals also advanced Garrett Gullicksrud, who shot an 88.

Bloomer, Altoona and Colfax/Elk Mound in top four at Arcadia

Three area teams advanced to Division 2 sectionals from the Arcadia regional Wednesday. Bloomer won the regional title outright by 20 strokes with a score of 329. Altoona finished third with a 352 and Colfax/Elk Mound rounded out the top four, finishing two strokes behind Altoona.

Stanley-Boyd and McDonell/Regis finished eighth and ninth respectively.

The Blackhawks, Rails, and Colfax/Elk Mound will all compete at the Rice Lake Division 2 sectional next week.

Baldwin-Woodville among teams advancing to Division 2 sectional round

Baldwin-Woodville hosted a Division 2 regional and finished third to advance to the sectional round. The Blackhawks shot a 332 and are joined by three other Middle Border Conference teams in Amery, Prescott and Osceola.

The Blackhawks will also play at the Rice Lake sectional.