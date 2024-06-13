Eau Claire-area native realizes her dream of making it to Olympics

The Power of the Dream is alive and well for Eau Claire-area native Mary Theisen-Lappen.

In fact, one dream has already come true and she’s one step closer to another one coming to fruition when the Olympic Summer Games commence in Paris late next month.

However, if you had asked Theisen-Lappen what exactly her Olympic dream was when she competed in various athletic events at Regis High School more than a decade and a half ago, you would have gotten an entirely different answer from what you would get today with the same question.

A three-sport athlete for the Ramblers, she eventually became a star thrower, earning All-America honors in shot put at weight throw for Indiana State University. Following her senior season, she finished ninth in the shot put at the 2014 U.S. championships.

“At Regis I played boys soccer, basketball and track and field,” Theisen-Lappen told the Leader-Telegram.

Displaying exceptional athletic prowess in all of the above sports she participated in over the years, if you had to guess what sport she would be competing in at the Olympics, it would be fair to assume that it would be one of the disciplines she excelled in during her high school and college days.

But while that would make for an excellent assumption, you’d be wrong, dead wrong.

When Theisen-Lappen represents the USA in Paris, it will be in weightlifting, an event she has more than earned her stripes in over the years.

In her world weightlifting championships debut last fall she won the silver medal for total weight at +87 kg. in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. She also claimed a silver medal in the clean and jerk. Of note, in the Olympics medals are only awarded for total weight.

She parlayed that success into earning even more hardware and positioning herself to be named to the U.S. Olympic team.

In her world weightlifting championships debut at the 2023 IWF Grand Prix II in Doha, Qatar, which acted as an Olympic qualifier, Theisen-Lappen won the silver medal for total weight in the +87 kg category and claimed a silver medal with a clean and jerk of 163 kg. With that performance, she had now positioned herself as the most dominant U.S. woman in her category.

Team USA can only send one athlete per weight class to the Olympics, with just six quota spots for three women and three men. Theisen-Lappen held strong through the remaining Olympic qualifiers. It was official at the concluding qualifier in Thailand in April: Theisen-Lappen was among the three women who earned quota spots for Paris 2024.

Now that you know the background of the Olympian, who was technically born in Fall Creek, let’s hear from the aspiring Olympic medalist herself.

“I was born and raised in Eau Claire, well, technically Fall Creek. I went to school both at Fall Creek and Eau Claire Regis,” Theisen-Lappen told the Leader-Telegram. “I've always loved the Eau Claire area so I have lots of fond memories of the city. I am very close with my family and they are all around the area still, so I love coming back to be with them. My favorite memories of high school were track and field related. I loved spending time with my coach who is still in the Eau Claire area, as well as my teammates.”

Fast forward to college where she attended both Winona State and Indiana State universities. “I graduated from Indiana State in 2014 with a sports management degree. I then got my masters from the University of Missouri. In high school I was a three-time state champion in track and field. In college I was a national champion in the discus at Winona State, as well as a seven-time All-American in the throwing events. My final meet in track was at the 2014 US Championships in Sacramento, California. I then got into coaching,” she explained.

Now 33, Theisen-Lappen got her start in weightlifting following her coaching stints at UW-Oshkosh.

Theisen-Lappen had been associated with UW-Oshkosh’s track & field program as the primary throws coach since the 2015-16 season. She resigned in 2021

Theisen-Lappen was an assistant coach for all but one of her six seasons at UW-Oshkosh, the 2016-17 campaign when she served as the program’s interim head men’s and women’s coach. She was the Titans’ full-time throws coach beginning in the 2017-18 season.

As part of her responsibilities, she coached UW-Oshkosh student-athletes in the throwing events to a pair of national titles, 14 All-America performances and five conference championships. She also coached student-athletes to five additional All-America mentions and six conference titles during her lone season as the Titans’ head men’s and women’s coach.

“I decided to leave Oshkosh because it was too difficult to manage coaching and training. I would have to be gone all weekend for coaching, then try to lift and it was hard to do well at both so I left coaching and went full-time weightlifter in 2021,” she explained.

Of course leaving a full-time job raises the question as to whether Theisen-Lappen had any trepidations at the time about doing just that.

“I was a little hesitant to leave my full-time job, but I waited until it made sense financially and my husband (Casey) and I were able to make it work,” she explained.

Theisen-Lappen added that to make it to the Olympic stage took not only a leap of faith, but huge sacrifices on both her part and Casey’s.

“My husband and I have made huge sacrifices to get to where I am today. We sold a house we loved, moved far away to train in-person with my coach. We have given up time with family because they are back at home. We can't go on vacations because I haven't been able to go a week or even a few days without training... It's been a crazy few years and I'm excited for one day when life looks a little more flexible,” she noted.

Describing the intense discipline it takes to train for the sport (or any athletic event for that matter), Theisen-Lappen said it has, indeed, been an arduous, yet rewarding experience for her.

“It takes a very disciplined person to train for any sport, especially if you want to be the best. I have had to sacrifice a lot and live a very thought out life to succeed. Almost everything I do is planned out very far in advance so I can train hard and feel the best I can. I did think there was a chance that when I first started weightlifting that I could represent Team USA. The more I trained and competed, the more I believed it was a possibility,” she said.

Now living in Indiana, Theisen-Lappen said that while she doesn’t have a lot of down time, she does enjoy several things about the Hoosier State.

“I don't have a lot of downtime but living in Indiana, my husband and I have become huge basketball fans. We go to Hoosier, Pacers and Fever games very often. We have a great group of friends here too, and do a lot of fun things with them too,” she said.

The intense training doesn’t allow her much opportunity to travel back to Wisconsin, either, but she still does make the effort to find the time to visit the Eau Claire area as often as she can.

“In the two years I've lived in Bloomington, I've been back about three-to-four times per year. I plan all my visits home around when I compete. I like to visit home (Eau Claire) right after I get back from meets because after meets training is a little more relaxed. My husband and I are considering moving back to the area in the next year,” she said.

Theisen-Lappen leaves for Paris on July 17 and she will be there until August 14.

“I have a lot of family and friends going. I should have about 25 people there that (will come) to watch, about half of them being from Eau Claire,” Theisen-Lappen noted.

With the weeks rapidly dwindling to the start of the Olympic Summer Games, Theisen-Lappen said that there are a few things that she will be focusing on in the time prior to leaving for Paris.

“As I prepare for Paris, I'm focusing on just feeling good and having great and consistent training. I'm trying to get as strong as I can and iron out my technique.,” she said.

As for the role models who have helped to inspire her to greatness, she points to many who have assisted her in realizing that she could accomplish her dreams.

“My family is full of role models. I'm the oldest of four girls, but my younger sisters have always inspired me to be my best. My parents always set a great example for us girls to work hard and give anything we choose to do our all,” she said.

As for what advice she would give to inspire any athlete who aspires to one day compete in the Olympics, Theisen-Lappen’s response was direct and not at all sugar-coated. The dividends of that advice, though, will be many for those who have similar aspirations, for those who have shared dreams.

“If an athlete aspired to be an Olympian, I would tell them to embrace the hard stuff. There's absolutely nothing easy about qualifying for the Olympics. There are really good days, really bad days, but most days are just fine and those are the days you become the best you can be.”

And with the hard work she has put into weightlifting and with the support of those who have encouraged her along the way, Theisen-Lappen’s lifelong goal of making it to the Olympics is now about to come true. It’s simply taken a different trajectory from what she imagined it would when she was growing up in the area.

Saying that “I always wanted to be an Olympian. I wanted to go to the Olympics in track, but I wasn't quite good enough. When I started weightlifting, I thought there was a chance I could make it and after seven years of training, I made it!”

Proof positive of how powerful dreams can be and how anyone can accomplish their goals with a lot of hard work.