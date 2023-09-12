Eat like Miggy: New way to experience Cabrera's favorite food in Detroit

Miguel Cabrera has a favorite local restaurant.

It's called El Rey de las Arepas, a Venezuelan eatery in Detroit.

Fans of the Detroit Tigers will now have the opportunity to devour food from Cabrera's favorite restaurant near Comerica Park through the Oct. 1 season finale. El Rey de las Arepas will serve food at a pop-up experience on select dates and times at 44 W. Columbia Street, only 0.2 miles from the ballpark.

The Tigers, Pepsi and El Rey teamed up to create the pop-up experience, which features Cabrera-themed décor.

Guests can pay $15 for a sampler ticket.

TIGERS NEWSLETTER: The 5 best MLB debuts by a Tigers starter at Comerica Park

The "Miggy Sampler" includes a mini arepa (corn pancake filled with shredded beef and cheese), a mini cachapa (sweet corn pancake filled with cheese), three plantains and passion fruit juice.

El Rey de las Arepas, a Venezuelan eatery in Detroit, has created a pop-up experience at Columbia Street in Detroit, seen here Sept. 12, 2023.

"As we continue to celebrate the legendary career of Miguel Cabrera, we are thrilled to partner with El Rey de las Arepas to unveil this unique experience on Columbia Street," Ryan Gustafson, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Ilitch Sports + Entertainment, said Tuesday in a statement. "Miguel's impact has meant so much to our city, and we look forward to introducing Tigers fans to one of the places he's come to love during his time in Detroit."

TRENDING: Tigers promote top pitching prospect Jackson Jobe to Double-A Erie

Here's the full schedule for the El Rey de las Arepas pop-up experience:

Tuesday, Sept. 12: 3:30-7 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 13: 3:30-7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 12: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 16: 3:30-7 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 17: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23: 3:30-7 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 24: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 26: 3:30-7 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 27: 3:30-7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 28: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 29: 3:30-7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 30: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 1: 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Contact Evan Petzold at epetzold@freepress.com or follow him @EvanPetzold.

Listen to our weekly Tigers show "Days of Roar" every Monday afternoon on demand at freep.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen to podcasts. And catch all of our podcasts and daily voice briefing at freep.com/podcasts.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Miguel Cabrera's favorite restaurant to serve food near Comerica Park