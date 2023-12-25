Easy ways to burn off your Christmas dinner

A vigorous hoover of all the mince pie crumbs and pine needles will burn up those extra calories - Chris Watt

For most of the year I try not to gorge on cheese or fall headlong into a sharing sack of Kettle Chips. However, come the festive season something switches and all bets are off. It’s not just the Christmas Day intake – which comes in at an average of 5,373 calories, according to a study by Wren Kitchens (that’s twice the recommended daily intake for men, and three times the RDA for women – which would take 8.6 days of non-stop walking to burn off). It’s also the surrounding days of festive gatherings – meaning crisps, canapés and calorific cocktails galore. Not to mention the rolling leftovers buffet until the turkey carcass is picked clean.

Most of us gain between 0.8 pounds and two pounds over the festive season, according to research published in the Journal of Obesity. However, last year I greeted the new year four pounds heavier – and it took me until late summer to shift it. So how to prevent a repeat performance? “Have whatever you want but in smaller amounts,” says Lisa Monger, a nutritionist and personal trainer at Rebel Health. “Pile less on your plate, add in lots of vegetables and turkey or plant-based equivalents, and eat only until you’re full, instead of feeling as if you’re slipping into a food-induced coma.”

Yes, it is possible to enjoy yourself without feeling denied.

“Christmas Day can be treated as an extreme cheat day [i.e., a break in your regular eating regime],” says Mica Moore, athlete and fitness expert for Mirafit. “This can even be beneficial as it causes the metabolism to increase and burn calories more quickly as a result. The festivities occur only once a year,” she adds, “so it’s important not to feel obliged to burn the food off. However, if you’re conscious about Christmas calories hindering your progress, you can have peace of mind by exercising.”

Here’s how to burn off those treats the festive way – and not cringe at the scales come January 1st.

Go for a brisk walk

Burns off: Two pigs in blankets, 550 calories

So extremely delicious, and just as moreish as the next day leftovers. “These will take a 90-minute brisk walk to work off,” says James Davis, fitness coach at Midlife Mentors. “That could be an escape with the dog” – who obviously needs to be exercised, he barked all the way through the King’s speech – “or a dash around the high street for those forgotten ingredients”. We’re talking brisk walking here – enough to make you slightly out of breath. Aiming for a 4mph pace, walk off your anger at that relative who complained that the turkey was dry.

Do 45-60 minutes of weight lifting

Burns off: one mince pie, 240 calories

“45-60 minutes of weight lifting will burn off one pie,” says Davis. You’re talking lifting and carrying whenever you can: from shifting furniture to make your spare room shipshape for guests, to doing your big grocery shop – on foot.

Lugging mighty bags of Maris Pipers will soon cancel out those tasty treats. As the festive season ends, volunteer to lift the decorations back into the loft – and if you’ve really packed in the pies, carry your Christmas tree on foot to your local council’s designated drop-off point.

Volunteer to lift the decorations back into the loft - Chris Watt

Tick off some DIY chores

Burns off: Seven Quality Street, 315 calories

Spent so much time with your paw stuck in the tin, it’s almost become an extra body part? Perhaps the Christmas break is the perfect chance to do some DIY chores that you never have the chance to normally tick off? Putting up shelves or constructing that Ikea flat pack that’s long been waiting for your attention?

“You’ll burn between 240 and 290 calories an hour assembling furniture,” says Davis. So one hour and 20 minutes should wipe out those treats. Not a “handy Andy” type? House stairs offer excellent exercise: going down them (carrying laundry, say) burns between 175 and 275 calories per hour, while going up them (carting all those presents to rooms) burns 530 to 835 calories per hour.

Shovel some snow

Burns off: Two medium roast potatoes, 200 calories

You can slash the fat content by using low calorie cooking spray instead of lashings of oil, recommends Pinch of Nom. But who’s doing that really? Better to hope for a white Christmas, “as shovelling snow burns between 220 and 250 calories an hour,” says Davis.

'Shovelling snow burns between 220 and 250 calories an hour', says fitness coach James Davis

For added benefits, clear neighbours’ driveways too. You’ll not only work off those extra roasties you snaffled cold, on Christmas evening – but also enjoy the benefits of helping others. “Acts of kindness lead to improved mental health by reducing symptoms of depression and stress levels,” says clinical psychologist Dr Patapia Tzotzoli. “In reinforcing a sense of competence and purpose, it bolsters self-esteem and self-worth.” So you’ll greet 2024 with a feelgood glow.

Do some housework

Burns off: One serving of bread sauce, 71 calories

A burst of vigorous housework will soon burn off this bland yet oddly delicious festive staple. “With pine needles and mince pie crumbs you’ll need to get the hoover out,’ Davis suggests. “Be vigorous and you’ll burn off around 99 calories in half an hour.”

No housework to be done? “Running burns more calories than any other exercise,” points out Moore. Why not dash to the shop for batteries (there’s always something that needs batteries)? A ten-minute jog, or five-minute sprint, will burn off 100 calories.

A dash around the high street for those forgotten ingredients will do the calorie-burning trick - Chris Watt

Play a game of hide and seek

Burns off: One serving of Christmas pudding, 327 calories

Lash on the brandy sauce and you’re easily doubling the calorie count – but fear not. “Depending on your weight, you can burn between 530 and 840 calories per hour by going up and down stairs,” says Davis. “So why not suggest a game of hide and seek around the house?” Alternatively, hit the sales in person – rather than shopping online – marching up escalators instead of being carried along and lugging your shopping bags.

Watch (or play) a football match

Burns off: Two handfuls of salted peanuts, 360 calories

“Nuts are calorie dense so catch a couple of Boxing Day football matches,” suggests Davis. Yes, spectating will do it – “as long as you stand up. You can burn around 350 calories over 3 hours that way.” If you’re worried your family will find this weird, whisk the children out for a vigorous game of footie in the park. You’ll burn up to 470 calories in an hour – and win the Most Popular Adult Over Christmas award hands down.

You’ll burn up to 470 calories in an hour playing football with the kids – and even if you watch you'll burn around 350 in three hours - Chris Watt

After all your exertions you deserve that glass of Baileys – who cares that a 50ml serving comes in at 164 kcals (that’s more than a Milky Bar?). “Don’t beat yourself up if you eat and drink a bit more over Christmas,” says Monger. “A few days of being ‘off the rails’ won’t hurt. Just have a plan for what you’re going to do afterwards so you don’t become stuck in the same old cycle again this year.” Maybe I don’t need that sharing bag of Kettle Chips to myself after all.

Sing and dance

Burns off: One serving of stuffing, 193 calories

“You’ll burn around 200 calories an hour by singing and dancing,” says Davis, “so time to get the family into karaoke mode.” Need extra motivation? Those who engaged in regular, moderate intensity dancing were found to have a 46 per cent lower risk of cardiovascular death over a decade, compared to those who rarely or never danced, according to an Australian study. Never mind that the teens look mortified. Dad dancing is where it’s at.

Talk for an hour

Burns off: one small (50ml) glass of dry sherry, 58 calories

“Dry sherry is a relatively low calorie option so ideal to loosen things up,” Davis explains. “If you talk for an hour or so while drinking, you’ll burn the calories it contains. Fancy making your own Christmas speech?” Alternatively, join the kids in a fast-paced video game. Just one minute of playing Beat Sabre burns around nine calories – as much as tennis – so in seven minutes you’re done.