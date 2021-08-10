These Easy Thanksgiving Slow Cooker Recipes Will Save You Space in the Oven

  • <p>Planning, prepping, and cooking your Thanksgiving feast can be a daunting task. How do you handle putting together the entire <a href="https://www.thepioneerwoman.com/food-cooking/meals-menus/g33577310/thanksgiving-menu/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Thanksgiving menu" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Thanksgiving menu </a>and also stay stress free? Answer: Let your handy slow cooker do all the work! With these Thanksgiving slow cooker recipes, you’ll be surprised by just how delicious and simple your holiday can be. Whether it's <a href="https://www.thepioneerwoman.com/food-cooking/meals-menus/g33251890/best-thanksgiving-sides/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Thanksgiving sides" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Thanksgiving sides</a> like sweet potatoes and green beans or main dishes (including the turkey itself), these Thanksgiving Crock-Pot recipes are the secret to easy entertaining. </p><p>Here you’ll find all the classics including stuffing and cranberry sauce. But you’ll also find fun twists on mac and cheese, and even some appetizers, drinks, and <a href="https://www.thepioneerwoman.com/food-cooking/meals-menus/g33917161/thanksgiving-desserts-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Thanksgiving desserts" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Thanksgiving desserts</a>. Did you know that you can make pie in your slow cooker!? No matter which recipe you decide to make, any of these will save you both time and space in your oven—and we all know how precious oven space is on Thanksgiving! By the way, when you inevitably do start to stress, keep these wise words from Ree Drummond in mind: “I never feel overwhelmed at Thanksgiving!" she says, "To me, that defeats the purpose of a holiday." She's got a point there, people. </p>
    These Easy Thanksgiving Slow Cooker Recipes Will Save You Space in the Oven

    Planning, prepping, and cooking your Thanksgiving feast can be a daunting task. How do you handle putting together the entire Thanksgiving menu and also stay stress free? Answer: Let your handy slow cooker do all the work! With these Thanksgiving slow cooker recipes, you’ll be surprised by just how delicious and simple your holiday can be. Whether it's Thanksgiving sides like sweet potatoes and green beans or main dishes (including the turkey itself), these Thanksgiving Crock-Pot recipes are the secret to easy entertaining.

    Here you’ll find all the classics including stuffing and cranberry sauce. But you’ll also find fun twists on mac and cheese, and even some appetizers, drinks, and Thanksgiving desserts. Did you know that you can make pie in your slow cooker!? No matter which recipe you decide to make, any of these will save you both time and space in your oven—and we all know how precious oven space is on Thanksgiving! By the way, when you inevitably do start to stress, keep these wise words from Ree Drummond in mind: “I never feel overwhelmed at Thanksgiving!" she says, "To me, that defeats the purpose of a holiday." She's got a point there, people.

  Are your turkey and ham competing for cooking space? Consider making the latter in the slow cooker this year. You'll still have a beautifully glazed ham and the main bird can finish up in the oven.
    Slow Cooker Ham

    Are your turkey and ham competing for cooking space? Consider making the latter in the slow cooker this year. You’ll still have a beautifully glazed ham and the main bird can finish up in the oven.

  Creamy mashed potatoes are a must-have on Thanksgiving. Make them even easier by cooking them in the slow cooker instead of on the stovetop.
    Slow Cooker Mashed Potatoes

    Creamy mashed potatoes are a must-have on Thanksgiving. Make them even easier by cooking them in the slow cooker instead of on the stovetop.

  Give mac and cheese an autumnal twist by adding seasonal butternut squash and sage. It's so warm and comforting!
    Slow Cooker Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese

    Give mac and cheese an autumnal twist by adding seasonal butternut squash and sage. It’s so warm and comforting!

  Save your precious oven space for the sides—this easy turkey recipe only requires a Crock-Pot! You can even use the slow cooker drippings to make a delicious turkey gravy.
    Slow Cooker Turkey Breast

    Save your precious oven space for the sides—this easy turkey recipe only requires a Crock-Pot! You can even use the slow cooker drippings to make a delicious turkey gravy.

  Everyone will get in the holiday spirit when you start your Thanksgiving meal off with a cozy pumpkin soup. It tastes even better the next day, so it's perfect for making ahead or saving as Thanksgiving leftovers.
    Slow Cooker Pumpkin Soup

    Everyone will get in the holiday spirit when you start your Thanksgiving meal off with a cozy pumpkin soup. It tastes even better the next day, so it’s perfect for making ahead or saving as Thanksgiving leftovers.

    Get the recipe at Jessica in the Kitchen.

  Fresh cranberries add a pop of color and tart flavor to these caramelized Brussels sprouts. They're great for any holiday, potluck, or wintery occasion.
    Slow Cooker Brussels Sprouts with Cranberries and Feta

    Fresh cranberries add a pop of color and tart flavor to these caramelized Brussels sprouts. They’re great for any holiday, potluck, or wintery occasion.

  Whether you're hosting Friendsgiving or watching football, this easy appetizer is the perfect thing to hold you over until the big feast. Serve the cheesy dip with potato chips, grilled bratwursts, or anything, really.
    Crock-Pot Cheese Beer Dip

    Whether you’re hosting Friendsgiving or watching football, this easy appetizer is the perfect thing to hold you over until the big feast. Serve the cheesy dip with potato chips, grilled bratwursts, or anything, really.

  Pie can be intimidating, but not when you bake it in the slow cooker! This easy method will completely surprise you and it'll change the way you think about making pie.
    Slow Cooker Pecan Pie

    Pie can be intimidating, but not when you bake it in the slow cooker! This easy method will completely surprise you and it’ll change the way you think about making pie.

  These creamy little potatoes are the perfect Thanksgiving side dish. They're seasoned with herbs, cheese, and plenty of garlic.
    Slow Cooker Garlic Parmesan Potatoes

    These creamy little potatoes are the perfect Thanksgiving side dish. They’re seasoned with herbs, cheese, and plenty of garlic.

  This sweet and spicy slow cooker turkey takes less than 5 minutes to prep. It's great for Thanksgiving but it's just as delicious all year long.
    Slow Cooker Cajun Turkey with Maple Glaze

    This sweet and spicy slow cooker turkey takes less than 5 minutes to prep. It’s great for Thanksgiving but it’s just as delicious all year long.

  Sweet potato casserole often comes in two varieties—the kind that's topped with nuts and the one that has marshmallows. Luckily, with this slow cooker recipe, you don't have to decide—it has both!
    Slow Cooker Sweet Potato Casserole

    Sweet potato casserole often comes in two varieties—the kind that’s topped with nuts and the one that has marshmallows. Luckily, with this slow cooker recipe, you don’t have to decide—it has both!

  Salty bacon and flavorful onions make these the kind of green beans that everyone will love. Just toss all the ingredients in the slow cooker for the easiest side dish ever.
    Southern Slow Cooker Green Beans

    Salty bacon and flavorful onions make these the kind of green beans that everyone will love. Just toss all the ingredients in the slow cooker for the easiest side dish ever.

  The best way to keep your stuffing moist is to cook it in a slow cooker. It can even stay warm in the appliance without drying out.
    Crock-Pot Stuffing with Sausage

    The best way to keep your stuffing moist is to cook it in a slow cooker. It can even stay warm in the appliance without drying out.

  If your oven has been working overtime, give it a break! Make this delicious fall dessert in the slow cooker instead. You'll love it with a scoop of vanilla ice cream on top.
    Slow Cooker Apple Crisp

    If your oven has been working overtime, give it a break! Make this delicious fall dessert in the slow cooker instead. You’ll love it with a scoop of vanilla ice cream on top.

  You can cook this whole chicken in the slow cooker so it's the perfect bird to serve if you're not a fan of turkey or if you just want a second option on the table. It's even cooked with potatoes and carrots for a complete meal.
    Slow Cooker Rosemary Chicken

    You can cook this whole chicken in the slow cooker so it’s the perfect bird to serve if you’re not a fan of turkey or if you just want a second option on the table. It's even cooked with potatoes and carrots for a complete meal.

  This cider recipe will make your house smell like cozy fall spices. Serve it warm or cold before your Thanksgiving feast.
    Slow Cooker Apple Cider

    This cider recipe will make your house smell like cozy fall spices. Serve it warm or cold before your Thanksgiving feast.

  This is a classic, no-frills cranberry sauce that couldn't be easier. If you want to customize it, try adding a pinch of cinnamon, some chopped walnuts, or a splash of vanilla extract.
    Slow Cooker Cranberry Sauce

    This is a classic, no-frills cranberry sauce that couldn't be easier. If you want to customize it, try adding a pinch of cinnamon, some chopped walnuts, or a splash of vanilla extract.

  If you love pumpkin pie but don't want to deal with the effort of rolling out pie crust, this recipe is for you! This easy pumpkin dessert is so good, you'll be making it all season long.
    Slow Cooker Pumpkin Pie Pudding

    If you love pumpkin pie but don't want to deal with the effort of rolling out pie crust, this recipe is for you! This easy pumpkin dessert is so good, you’ll be making it all season long.

  This tangy slow cooker short rib recipe is a go-to during the cold winter months. Serve it with mashed potatoes or your favorite Thanksgiving sides.
    Red Wine Cranberry Braised Short Ribs

    This tangy slow cooker short rib recipe is a go-to during the cold winter months. Serve it with mashed potatoes or your favorite Thanksgiving sides.

  If you're using whole carrots, don't forget to double-check that they fit in your slow cooker. Alternatively, use bagged baby carrots. Either way, this sweet and savory glazed side dish will be a hit at your holiday table.
    Slow Cooker Roasted Carrots

    If you’re using whole carrots, don't forget to double-check that they fit in your slow cooker. Alternatively, use bagged baby carrots. Either way, this sweet and savory glazed side dish will be a hit at your holiday table.

  These easy dinner rolls are made with apple butter for a slightly sweet flavor and perfectly moist texture. And since they're made in the Crock-Pot, even novice bakers can whip them up in no time.
    Crock-Pot Yeast Rolls with Apple Butter

    These easy dinner rolls are made with apple butter for a slightly sweet flavor and perfectly moist texture. And since they’re made in the Crock-Pot, even novice bakers can whip them up in no time.

  With just 5 ingredients and very little prep work, this classic Thanksgiving side dish is as easy as it gets. For an extra burst of color and flavor, finish the dish with chopped chives.
    Slow Cooker Creamed Corn

    With just 5 ingredients and very little prep work, this classic Thanksgiving side dish is as easy as it gets. For an extra burst of color and flavor, finish the dish with chopped chives.

  This extra creamy mac and cheese gets a subtle kick from green chiles. It's the ultimate slow cooker comfort food.
    Slow Cooker Mac and Cheese with Green Chile

    This extra creamy mac and cheese gets a subtle kick from green chiles. It’s the ultimate slow cooker comfort food.

  There are so many ways to cook sweet potatoes on Thanksgiving but making them in the slow cooker is one of the easiest. Season them up with holiday flavors like brown sugar, orange juice, and fall spices.
    Slow Cooker Sweet Potato Wedges

    There are so many ways to cook sweet potatoes on Thanksgiving but making them in the slow cooker is one of the easiest. Season them up with holiday flavors like brown sugar, orange juice, and fall spices.

  If you're entertaining a crowd, whipping up a big batch of mulled wine in the slow cooker is a must. Ladle the hot wine into glasses then finish with festive garnishes like cinnamon sticks or orange slices.
    Slow Cooker Spiced Wine

    If you’re entertaining a crowd, whipping up a big batch of mulled wine in the slow cooker is a must. Ladle the hot wine into glasses then finish with festive garnishes like cinnamon sticks or orange slices.

