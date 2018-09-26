It would be easy for the Raiders to change quarterbacks after 2018

This blurb isn’t about whether Raiders coach Jon Gruden will change quarterbacks after the season. It’s not about whether he should. It’s only about whether he can.

And he can do it very easily.

Despite a 2017 contract that made Carr the highest paid player in NFL history (until he was leapfrogged by Matthew Stafford, Jimmy Garoppolo, Kirk Cousins, Matt Ryan, and Aaron Rodgers), the team structured the deal to make it, after 2018, a year-to-year proposition.

After year two (i.e., after this year), the Raiders could end the deal by cutting Carr before the third day of the 2019 waiver period, absorbing a cap charge of merely $7.5 million to wipe Carr off the books. After the third day of the 2019 waiver period, Carr’s $19.9 million salary for 2019 becomes fully guaranteed.

The salary already is guaranteed for injury, which means that any ailment that would prevent him from passing a physical before the third day after the Super Bowl would prevent the Raiders from cutting him — and would make the $19.9 million for 2019 fully guaranteed.

But if Carr emerges healthy and if Gruden decides he’d rather have someone else to run an offense that, as Chris Simms has said more than twice on PFT Live, Gruden regards as a Ferrari that he trusts the quarterback to not so much as scratch, Gruden could consider bringing in an older veteran who’d command a lot less money and who could have a Rich Gannon-style impact in Oakland.

Someone like, say, Ryan Fitzpatrick.