'Easy decision' for Holt to extend Dundee Utd contract

"A great changing room, brilliant coaching staff and feel-good factor" at Dundee United made it "an easy decision" for Kevin Holt to extend his contract at Tannadice.

The defender, who played a key role in the club's promotion back to the top flight, triggered an extension in his deal which will now run until the summer of 2025.

The 31-year-old's performances in the second tier merited a place in the PFA Championship team of the year.

"I'm delighted to get this over the line," Holt said. "I had a great season last year and I'm excited to try and build on that in the Premiership."

Manager Jim Goodwin says Holt "will continue to be a key figure" at the club.

"Kevin had exactly the desired impact upon his arrival at the club," Goodwin added.

"He was one of several senior figures who could easily have received the captain's armband last summer.

"His defensive record throughout 2023-24, 15 clean sheets in 30 league appearances, speaks volumes about his importance to the side."