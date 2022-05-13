Easy 2022 schedule should result in back-to-back NFC East titles for Dallas Cowboys

Much of the talk surrounding the Dallas Cowboys since the end of the 2021 season has concerned off-field issues and how they haven’t done much to improve the roster for 2022.

If you are looking for some optimism, look no further than the Cowboys 2022 schedule, which was released on Thursday.

The list of opponents has long been known and it’s no secret that the Cowboys are tied for the easiest strength of schedule, based on their opponents’ 2021 records.

While it’s true that no team has repeated in the NFC East since the Philadelphia Eagles in 2001-2004 and the division opponents have done more to narrow the gap in the offseason, a deeper inspection of the rosters and schedule should allow the Cowboys to break that trend with another division title.

That doesn’t mean they will snap their 27-year gap between Super Bowl titles dating back to the 1995 season but the Cowboys, led by a healthy Dak Prescott, should navigate the 2022 season with an 11-6 mark one year after going 12-5.

The Cowboys play five division champions from 2021 in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cincinnati Bengals, Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans.

And there is a chance they could lose all those matchups. But the rest of the schedule is mush.

In addition to the NFC East, which the Cowboys swept last year by a combined score of 240-107, the they get the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-14), Houston Texans (4-13), Detroit Lions (3-13-1) and Chicago Bears (6-11) added to their plate.

Here is how they will fare in 2022:

Sept. 11: vs. Buccaneers | SNF | 7:20 p.m. | NBC

Tom Brady is back and so are the Buccaneers, who hand the Cowboys another season-opening prime-time setback. Loss

Sept. 18: vs. Bengals | 3:25 p.m. | CBS

This will be a shootout. Dak Prescott vs. Joe Burrow. The hot shot Bengals QB has more weapons and La’el Collins. Loss

Sept. 26: at Giants | MNF | 7:15 p.m. | ESPN

The Giants have a new coach and renewed optimism. But Daniel Jones remains the Giants quarterback. Win

Story continues

Oct. 2: vs. Commanders | Noon | FOX

Washington has a new quarterback but it is far from an improved team. Prescott has owned Carson Wentz since the 2016 draft. Win

Oct. 9: at Rams | 3:25 p.m. | FOX

Matt Stafford and the defending Super Bowl champion Rams show Dak Prescott and the Cowboys what prosperity looks like. Loss

Oct. 16: at Eagles | SNF | 7:20 p.m. | NBC

The Eagles have as much talent if not more at every position besides quarterback. Dak Prescott reigns supreme over Jalen Hurts. Win

Oct. 23: vs. Lions | Noon | CBS

The Lions had a nice draft but they are still in full rebuilding mode. This should be easy pickings for Dan Quinn. Win

Oct. 30: vs. Bears | Noon | FOX

Picture Micah Parsons and Dan Quinn. Now think of the hell that is going to be unleashed on Bears QB Justin Fields. Win

Week 9: Bye

Nov. 13: at Packers | 3:25 p.m. | FOX

Mike McCarthy makes his first trip back to Green Bay as head coach since he was fired in 2018. It won’t be pretty. Loss

Nov. 20: at Vikings | 3:25 p.m. | CBS

Mike Zimmer is gone but Kirk Cousins remains in Minnesota. Dallas beat them with a backup QB Cooper Rush in 2021. Win

Nov. 24: vs. Giants | 3:30 p.m. | FOX

If the Giants couldn’t win in New York, it should be no different in Dallas. Prescott is 9-2 in his career vs. the Giants. Win

Dec. 4: vs. Colts | SNF | 7:20 p.m. | NBC

Quarterback Matt Ryan may be new to the Colts. But he is old hat for Cowboys DC Dan Quinn. No problem. Win

Dec. 11: vs. Texans | Noon | FOX

This in-state rivalry remains an exhibition game for the Cowboys until the Texans find a way to be competitive. Win

Dec. 18: at Jaguars | Noon | FOX

The only win by the Jaguars is they get the Cowboys at home, guaranteeing them a sellout. Pray for Trevor Lawrence. Win

Dec. 24: vs. Eagles | 3:25 p.m. | FOX

The Christmas Eve affair is a gift to Cowboys season ticket holders. Jalen Hurts will be passing out presents to the Cowboys. Win

Dec. 29: at Titans | TNF | 7:15 p.m. | Amazon Prime Video

Micah Parsons and the Cowboys defense are going to have to put their big boy pants on to corral Titans running back Derrick Henry. Loss

Jan. 7/8: at Commanders | TBD | TBD

The Cowboys will enter this game with little to play for and see their unbeaten streak in the NFC East come to an end. Loss