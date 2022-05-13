Easy 2022 schedule should result in back-to-back NFC East titles for Dallas Cowboys
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Dallas CowboysLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Dak PrescottLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Much of the talk surrounding the Dallas Cowboys since the end of the 2021 season has concerned off-field issues and how they haven’t done much to improve the roster for 2022.
If you are looking for some optimism, look no further than the Cowboys 2022 schedule, which was released on Thursday.
The list of opponents has long been known and it’s no secret that the Cowboys are tied for the easiest strength of schedule, based on their opponents’ 2021 records.
While it’s true that no team has repeated in the NFC East since the Philadelphia Eagles in 2001-2004 and the division opponents have done more to narrow the gap in the offseason, a deeper inspection of the rosters and schedule should allow the Cowboys to break that trend with another division title.
That doesn’t mean they will snap their 27-year gap between Super Bowl titles dating back to the 1995 season but the Cowboys, led by a healthy Dak Prescott, should navigate the 2022 season with an 11-6 mark one year after going 12-5.
The Cowboys play five division champions from 2021 in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cincinnati Bengals, Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans.
And there is a chance they could lose all those matchups. But the rest of the schedule is mush.
In addition to the NFC East, which the Cowboys swept last year by a combined score of 240-107, the they get the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-14), Houston Texans (4-13), Detroit Lions (3-13-1) and Chicago Bears (6-11) added to their plate.
Here is how they will fare in 2022:
Sept. 11: vs. Buccaneers | SNF | 7:20 p.m. | NBC
Tom Brady is back and so are the Buccaneers, who hand the Cowboys another season-opening prime-time setback. Loss
Sept. 18: vs. Bengals | 3:25 p.m. | CBS
This will be a shootout. Dak Prescott vs. Joe Burrow. The hot shot Bengals QB has more weapons and La’el Collins. Loss
Sept. 26: at Giants | MNF | 7:15 p.m. | ESPN
The Giants have a new coach and renewed optimism. But Daniel Jones remains the Giants quarterback. Win
Oct. 2: vs. Commanders | Noon | FOX
Washington has a new quarterback but it is far from an improved team. Prescott has owned Carson Wentz since the 2016 draft. Win
Oct. 9: at Rams | 3:25 p.m. | FOX
Matt Stafford and the defending Super Bowl champion Rams show Dak Prescott and the Cowboys what prosperity looks like. Loss
Oct. 16: at Eagles | SNF | 7:20 p.m. | NBC
The Eagles have as much talent if not more at every position besides quarterback. Dak Prescott reigns supreme over Jalen Hurts. Win
Oct. 23: vs. Lions | Noon | CBS
The Lions had a nice draft but they are still in full rebuilding mode. This should be easy pickings for Dan Quinn. Win
Oct. 30: vs. Bears | Noon | FOX
Picture Micah Parsons and Dan Quinn. Now think of the hell that is going to be unleashed on Bears QB Justin Fields. Win
Week 9: Bye
Nov. 13: at Packers | 3:25 p.m. | FOX
Mike McCarthy makes his first trip back to Green Bay as head coach since he was fired in 2018. It won’t be pretty. Loss
Nov. 20: at Vikings | 3:25 p.m. | CBS
Mike Zimmer is gone but Kirk Cousins remains in Minnesota. Dallas beat them with a backup QB Cooper Rush in 2021. Win
Nov. 24: vs. Giants | 3:30 p.m. | FOX
If the Giants couldn’t win in New York, it should be no different in Dallas. Prescott is 9-2 in his career vs. the Giants. Win
Dec. 4: vs. Colts | SNF | 7:20 p.m. | NBC
Quarterback Matt Ryan may be new to the Colts. But he is old hat for Cowboys DC Dan Quinn. No problem. Win
Dec. 11: vs. Texans | Noon | FOX
This in-state rivalry remains an exhibition game for the Cowboys until the Texans find a way to be competitive. Win
Dec. 18: at Jaguars | Noon | FOX
The only win by the Jaguars is they get the Cowboys at home, guaranteeing them a sellout. Pray for Trevor Lawrence. Win
Dec. 24: vs. Eagles | 3:25 p.m. | FOX
The Christmas Eve affair is a gift to Cowboys season ticket holders. Jalen Hurts will be passing out presents to the Cowboys. Win
Dec. 29: at Titans | TNF | 7:15 p.m. | Amazon Prime Video
Micah Parsons and the Cowboys defense are going to have to put their big boy pants on to corral Titans running back Derrick Henry. Loss
Jan. 7/8: at Commanders | TBD | TBD
The Cowboys will enter this game with little to play for and see their unbeaten streak in the NFC East come to an end. Loss