Eastwood QB Evan Minjarez commits to Army

Eastwood senior quarterback Evan Minjarez has committed to play football for Army West Point.

Minjarez announced his decision Wednesday morning on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Minjarez led the Troopers to a 9-2 record and a District 1-6A title this past season. In 2021, he led the Troopers to a two playoff wins in Class 6A Division II.

Eastwood’s Evan Minjarez (12) throws a pass at a high school football game against Americas on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, at the SISD Student Activities Complex in El Paso.

This past season, he passed for 3,111 yards and 29 touchdowns and rushed for 1,206 yards and 18 touchdowns.

He finished his career at Eastwood with an 18-4 record.

"Army really likes him," Troopers coach Julio Lopez said. "Army beat Navy on Saturday and did a home visit with Evan the next day. They feel he can make an immediate impact. The offensive coordinator at Army is Drew Thatcher and he's a former player at New Mexico State and he's a good coach. He's modernized the offense there."

