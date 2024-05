EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Eastwood’s Adelynn Rodriquez finishes third at UIL track and field championships in the 3200m, with a 10:23.76 time.

With this time, the Class 6A bronze medalist beats her previous best time by 10 seconds on the big stage.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.