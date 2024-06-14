Eastside softball sweeps the VHSL postseason awards

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA — The Virginia High School League announces its 2024 Class 1 all-state softball team. Eastside senior shortstop Taylor Clay is the Class 1 Player of the Year, and Eastside head coach Suzi Atwood is the Class 1 Coach of the Year.

Clay batted .498 with three home runs, 30 RBI, and an OPS of 1.350 while leading Eastside to a 27-2 record. Additionally, the UVa-Wise signee scored 50 runs, 11 doubles, and three triples. Aside from her outstanding softball season, Clay is the 2024 Class 1 girls’ basketball player of the year. The 5’6″ Clay averaged 14.0 points, 6.7 assists, 7.8 rebounds, and 3.5 steals per game, leading the Spartans to the Class 1 girls’ state championship.

Atwood, the Class 1 Coach of the Year, led Eastside to a state runner-up finish and a Cumberland District and Region 1D championship. Her Spartans fell 5-0 to Rye Cove in the championship game. She finished her 20th season with 333 career wins, including a 1-0 state title win over John Battle in 2012.

