Eastside softball, Chilhowie baseball, and Honaker soccer capture region titles

(WJHL) — For the 5th time this season Eastside and Rye Cove locked horns on the softball field. The winner would be Region champions and get to stay at home in the state quarterfinals while the loser would have to hit the road.

It was the bottom of the second and the war eagles were up 2 to nothing. Lady Spartan’s Jada Jordan lays down the bunt …. it’s quickly recovered by the eagles who go to first for the out …. they then send it to third….. Yazi Mooney will try to run back to second but eagles catch her in a run down and finally tag her out at 3rd…..

top of the third, Eagle’s Harlee Cress ground this one to the pitcher. spartans attempt to tag her….. but misses by the tip of the glove…… Maddy Wood comes home and the cove is ahead 3-0. bottom of the 3rd with bases loaded …. eastside’s Emmaleigh banks will send this one flying far to left field ….. everyone comes home. The game is now tied 3 to 3.

Same inning, Spartans Emma Sartin will hit the ball this time to the far right field, this brings banks home and Eastside led 4-3, spartans prevailed 6-5 in the regional finals and will host Giles in the state quarterfinals, while Rye Cove will travel to Auburn.

###

To the pitch for the Region 1-d soccer championship between Honaker and Patrick Henry in Emory tonight’s second half, the Tigers are up 3-0, Jaykin Hart will attempt a field goal kick but is caught by the Rebel’s Nick Hudson

Later Tiger’s Eric Ball sends this flying …. Hudson will try and catch it but it slips out his fingers, and Carter Steiner fights to keep it away from the tigers and gets it out of bounds. at the 30-minute mark, tiger’s Jaylon Hart will line this one up for a kick on goal and bank it in……. Honaker now is up 4-0. At the end of it all Honaker will win the championship 6 – nil.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.