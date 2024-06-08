Eastside, Rye Cove, Lebanon, and Chilhowie advance to the state championship game

(WJHL) — Class 1 semi-finals Eastside was facing Buffalo and this was a low-scoring game on the mound for the Spartans Braelyn Hall was dealing as she struck out the batter swinging to end the side.

Then later in the game, it was Hall again striking out the batter…. she and sartin allowed just one hit with 15 strikeouts in the 6th inning with 2 runners on Haley’s day singles into rightfield that would score both runs that gave the Spartans a 2-0 lead.

From there sartin would come in to close it out, and they’ll face their conference rival Rye Cove for the 6th time this season, this time winners claim the championship. Eastside won today 2-0.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.