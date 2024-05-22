Eastside captures Cumberland District title over Castlewood

Wise, VA — In southwest Virginia tonight castlewood’s Blue Devils dukes it out with the eastside spartans for the Cumberland district. Castlewood hits things off, a tiny hit from Robert Dishman and he’s off to the races. eastside will try and get him out but he’s safe. he’ll end the inning stranded on the second.

Bottom of the first, clay ward will hit this one for the Spartans to the far left field. this brings home Will Johnson then ward is running for his life behind him but the devils tag him in just in time. eastside is up 1 zip.

Still, in the first, spartan’s Christopher Steele hits this one center-right. the devils will pick this one up and send it to first to get the out and end the inning.

Eastside wins the championship 7-5

