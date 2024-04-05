East's Whitright, Merritt sign with colleges

Apr. 4—CHEYENNE — Benjamin Whitright closed his high school wrestling career with a milestone victory.

Not only did the Cheyenne East senior's 5-3 decision over Kelly Walsh junior Dylan Sorenson earn him third place in the 120-pound weight class at the Class 4A state tournament — Whitright's highest career finish — it also was his 100th career win.

"I didn't even know about that until the team banquet," Whitright said. "That was a good way to find out."

Whitright will take his 100 wins and two state medals to North Idaho College after signing with the Coeur d'Alene-based two-year school Wednesday afternoon.

"They have a really great coaching staff, and are very similar to the ideas that coach Trujillo has," said Whitright, who placed fourth at 126 pounds in the 2023 4A state tourney. "That means a lot to me. I've been around some of the kids up there, and it's a great environment."

Whitright got the inside scoop on the Cardinals' wrestling program from his older brother, Bradley Whitright, who earned All-American honors for North Idaho at last month's National Junior College Athletic Association tournament.

"It's a whole different level, but I got to go up there and roll around with those guys, which showed me that every position is a fight, and you have to earn every point because the level of competition is so much greater," said Whitright, who will study business and finance with an eye toward a career in real estate. "I've learned so much from (Bradley). I still call him after every match and get his input.

"Making this decision, I went to him to see how he felt about it and his views on how I would do up there and whether it was something I should get into. It's not easy, and it's almost like a full-time job. I'm glad I could rely on him."

Whitright's contributions to East can't be quantified, coach Thad Trujillo said.

"When it comes to leadership and grit, what he's passed on to our younger wrestlers is priceless," Trujillo said. "... He's going to do well at the next level. He's got what it takes and really loves the sport. He knows how to work hard, but also likes to have fun and is fun to be around.

"We're going to miss him, but we're also super excited for the opportunity he has."

Merritt headed to Tennessee Wesleyan

Janie Merritt wanted to get out of Wyoming for her college years.

"I'm tired of the wind and the winters," the East senior joked Wednesday afternoon.

That's why she took recruiting visits to colleges in Arizona and Tennessee. The climate became an added bonus for Merritt after she visited Tennessee Wesleyan University.

"I showed up, and all of my teammates were the nicest people and really welcomed me," Merritt said. "My coach made me feel like I was at home and meant to be there. When I had to make the decision, it wasn't that hard of a decision.

"I had another visit at a school in Phoenix, and it wasn't the same kind of feeling or environment. The feeling I had in Tennessee let me know that's where I had to go."

The 5-foot-11 outside hitter signed with the Athens, Tennessee-based National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics school Wednesday.

Merritt — a three-year starter — was a first team All-East Conference pick this past fall. She was a second team all-conference pick as a junior, and finished her East career with 495 digs and 477 kills.

"She's a tremendous leader on and off the court, and has phenomenal character," East coach Nicole Quigley said. "She is probably one of the nicest kids around, and is always willing to do what's best for her teammates. She is always working hard, never complains and always does what's asked.

"She's had a lot of success from that."

Merritt plans to study nursing with the goal of working in labor and delivery.

