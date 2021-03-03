East's Kueth hits 3 at buzzer to stun Scarlets

Mar. 3—If Mankato East needed two points, the plan was for B.J. Omot to attack the basket in the final seconds. If the Cougars needed three points, Omot could either take a 3-pointer or pass to an open teammate.

"Of course, if it was four points we were screwed," East coach Joe Madson said. "We wanted B.J. to be aggressive, and he made a good decision."

Omot grabbed a rebound with 9 seconds to play and raced down the court, passing to Poulrah Gong on the wing. Gong then passed to Pal Kueth in the corner.

Kueth's 3-pointer swished at the buzzer, giving the Cougars a 45-44 nonconference win over Mankato West and a split of the season series. The Scarlets had won 71-54 in the first meeting on Feb. 12 at the West gym, ending a seven-game losing streak in the crosstown series.

"I trust everybody on my team, and I know they could make a shot if we need to," Kueth said. "But my teammates trusted me, and all I had to do was make the shot."

West, which has already claimed its first Big Nine Conference championship since 2009, had its nine-game winning streak ended. The Scarlets scored the first 11 points of the game, with Louis Magers making two field goals and a pair of free throws.

"We like to start in man-to-man because I think it gets the kids ready to play," Madson said. "We knew we'd switch to zone at some point because we're kind of built for zone with our length. It wasn't bad defense early, but at some point, you have to score, too. These are high school kids; you need some positive things to happen to get them going."

East responded by scoring the next 14, with Omot scoring seven points.

"We knew we were going to see a zone at some point," West coach Jeremy Drexler said. "We started to get a little sloppy with the ball, and they hit some shots to get back in the game."

The game was tied at 17 with 5:40 remaining in the half when Gong hit a 3-pointer, and Kueth's 3-pointer pushed the East lead to 30-24 at halftime.

"Coach doesn't care if we make mistakes," Kueth said. "Coach cares about how we come back. We did a good job of keeping our heads up."

A couple of Mekhi Collins' dunks pushed West on a 11-0 run in the second half to make it 41-32, but again, East answered with nine straight points to tie the game at 41 with 1:54 to play.

Mason Ellwein's three-point play put West back ahead, but a turnover in the final minute and a missed free throw gave East a chance to score the stunning game-winner.

Gong led East with 12 points, and Omot had 10 points and eight rebounds. Kueth had three 3-pointers.

Collins and Ellwein each scored 11 points, and Collins grabbed eight rebounds. Buom Jock had seven points and nine rebounds, Magers scored 10, and Brady Haugum had seven rebounds. West had 18 turnovers, including 10 in the second half.

"This was a good learning experience about finishing games," Drexler said. "Even if you look at the Owatonna game (last week). We won big but were a little sloppy with the ball. We had plenty of chances to put this one away, but we've got to move on."

West (11-2) hosts Austin on Thursday, while East (11-3) plays at home Friday against Rochester Mayo. West has four games remaining in the regular season, while East has three, though both have some tough opponents.

East and West, along with Marshall, have a shot at the No. 1 seed in Section 2AAA, which this season, ensures home court advantage as long as you keep winning.

"This gives us a lot of confidence," Kueth said. "It will help us get better. It's important that we keep working."

