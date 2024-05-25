Easton Valley girls dominate Class 1A State Meet to take the crown at American Legion Golf Course

May 24—MARSHALLTOWN — After a sixth-place finish at the Class 1A State Tournament a year ago, the Easton Valley girls golf team knew they had what it takes to be back. They put the work in and now can call themselves the reigning champions, shooting a combined +143 at American Legion Golf Course in Marshalltown.

Rounding out the top four was BCLUW with a +172, Highland with a +173 and New London with a +182.

The River Hawks played an amazing two rounds of golf spanning over Thursday and Friday. In fact, it was pure dominance to get them the win by 29 strokes.

Junior Jenna Roling placed the highest as an individual, tying for fourth with a +26 over two rounds of golf while sophomore Addie Fier took eighth with a +28.

On Thursday, they shot 79 over par behind an 86 from Jenna Roling, an 89 from Fier, a 92 from Hadley Farrell and a 96 from Sadie Roling.

Friday they were dominant, combining for a 64 over par led by Fier with an 81, Jenna Roling with an 82, Addison Farrell with a 91 and Alia Schmidt with a 94.

The best part for the future, they did not have a single senior in their starting six.

Alia Schmidt, Jenna Roling, Hadley and Addison Farrell are all juniors while Fier is a sophomore and Sadie Roling is just a freshman.

They will be the favorites to repeat next year when the spring rolls around but for the moment they will be soaking it in as they bring a championship banner back to Preston.