Easton Twilight Criterium Special Episode

In this very special episode of Bicycling’s Bike Shop, Deputy Editor Tara Seplavy chats with Yasmin Boakye, winner of Bicycling’s “Race Your First Crit” member contest. She won a new Pinarello F5 105, entry to Easton Twilight Criterium, and a training program with Daniel Holloway from Team EF Coaching.

We discuss how Yasmin got into bikes, her training with Daniel, and her new Pinarello race bike. Then, Tara and Daniel talk about how racing (or even watching!) a criterium helps you develop useful skills for your everyday rides.

The Professional Women’s coverage starts at 33:00 and Pro Men’s at 1:54:00.

Easton Twilight Criterium

