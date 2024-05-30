Advertisement

Easton Cowan breaks late tie, London beats Saginaw 4-2 to advance to Memorial Cup championship game

Associated Press
·1 min read
  • London Knights' Denver Barkey, second from right, celebrates with Kasper Halttunen (12) and teammates after scoring against the Saginaw Spirit during the second period of a Memorial Cup hockey game Wednesday, May 29, 2024, in Saginaw, Mich. (Duane Burleson/The Canadian Press via AP)
    London Knights' Denver Barkey, second from right, celebrates with Kasper Halttunen (12) and teammates after scoring against the Saginaw Spirit during the second period of a Memorial Cup hockey game Wednesday, May 29, 2024, in Saginaw, Mich. (Duane Burleson/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • London Knights goalie Michael Simpson (31) stops a shot by Saginaw Spirit's Alex Christopoulos (48) during the second period of a Memorial Cup hockey game Wednesday, May 29, 2024, in Saginaw, Mich. (Duane Burleson/The Canadian Press via AP)
    London Knights goalie Michael Simpson (31) stops a shot by Saginaw Spirit's Alex Christopoulos (48) during the second period of a Memorial Cup hockey game Wednesday, May 29, 2024, in Saginaw, Mich. (Duane Burleson/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • London Knights' Landon Sim (90) takes a punch from Saginaw Spirit's Braden Hache (6) during the first period of a Memorial Cup hockey game Wednesday, May 29, 2024, in Saginaw, Mich. (Duane Burleson/The Canadian Press via AP)
    London Knights' Landon Sim (90) takes a punch from Saginaw Spirit's Braden Hache (6) during the first period of a Memorial Cup hockey game Wednesday, May 29, 2024, in Saginaw, Mich. (Duane Burleson/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Saginaw Spirit's Alex Christopoulos (48) celebrates his goal with Josh Bloom, right, as London Knights' Isaiah George (4) skates off during the first period of a Memorial Cup hockey game Wednesday, May 29, 2024, in Saginaw, Mich. (Duane Burleson/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Saginaw Spirit's Alex Christopoulos (48) celebrates his goal with Josh Bloom, right, as London Knights' Isaiah George (4) skates off during the first period of a Memorial Cup hockey game Wednesday, May 29, 2024, in Saginaw, Mich. (Duane Burleson/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • London Knights' Sam Dickinson (3) skates past Saginaw Spirit's Zayne Parekh (19) during the first period of a Memorial Cup hockey game Wednesday, May 29, 2024, in Saginaw, Mich. (Duane Burleson/The Canadian Press via AP)
    London Knights' Sam Dickinson (3) skates past Saginaw Spirit's Zayne Parekh (19) during the first period of a Memorial Cup hockey game Wednesday, May 29, 2024, in Saginaw, Mich. (Duane Burleson/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • London Knights' Jackson Edward (92) falls on Saginaw Spirit's Matyas Sapovaliv (24) while battling for the puck during the second period of a Memorial Cup hockey game Wednesday, May 29, 2024, in Saginaw, Mich. (Duane Burleson/The Canadian Press via AP)
    London Knights' Jackson Edward (92) falls on Saginaw Spirit's Matyas Sapovaliv (24) while battling for the puck during the second period of a Memorial Cup hockey game Wednesday, May 29, 2024, in Saginaw, Mich. (Duane Burleson/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Saginaw Spirit's Matyas Sapovaliv (24) tries to steal the puck from London Knights' Jackson Edward (92) during the second period of a Memorial Cup hockey game Wednesday, May 29, 2024, in Saginaw, Mich. (Duane Burleson/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Saginaw Spirit's Matyas Sapovaliv (24) tries to steal the puck from London Knights' Jackson Edward (92) during the second period of a Memorial Cup hockey game Wednesday, May 29, 2024, in Saginaw, Mich. (Duane Burleson/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • London Knights' Landon Sim (90) drives against Saginaw Spirit's Will Bishop (4) during the first period of a Memorial Cup hockey game Wednesday, May 29, 2024, in Saginaw, Mich. (Duane Burleson/The Canadian Press via AP)
    London Knights' Landon Sim (90) drives against Saginaw Spirit's Will Bishop (4) during the first period of a Memorial Cup hockey game Wednesday, May 29, 2024, in Saginaw, Mich. (Duane Burleson/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • London Knights' Kasper Halttunen (12) skates past Saginaw Spirit's Jorian Donovan (75) and scores a goal during the first period of a Memorial Cup hockey game Wednesday, May 29, 2024, in Saginaw, Mich. (Duane Burleson/The Canadian Press via AP)
    London Knights' Kasper Halttunen (12) skates past Saginaw Spirit's Jorian Donovan (75) and scores a goal during the first period of a Memorial Cup hockey game Wednesday, May 29, 2024, in Saginaw, Mich. (Duane Burleson/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • London Knights' Easton Cowan (7) and Saginaw Spirit's Jorian Donovan (75) chase a loose puck during the second period of a Memorial Cup hockey game Wednesday, May 29, 2024, in Saginaw, Mich. (Duane Burleson/The Canadian Press via AP)
    London Knights' Easton Cowan (7) and Saginaw Spirit's Jorian Donovan (75) chase a loose puck during the second period of a Memorial Cup hockey game Wednesday, May 29, 2024, in Saginaw, Mich. (Duane Burleson/The Canadian Press via AP)
SAGINAW, Mich. (AP) — Easton Cowan broke a tie with 1:25 left and added an empty-netter and the London Knights beat the Saginaw Spirit 4-2 on Wednesday night to advance to the Memorial Cup championship game.

Cowan took a pass from Sam O’Reilly and beat Andrew Oke to the glove side.

Kasper Halttunen and Denver Barkey also scored and Michael Simpson made 26 saves for the Ontario Hockey League champion Knights (3-0) in the round-robin finale.

Saginaw (2-1) will face Western Hockey League champion Moose Jaw (1-2) in the semifinal Friday night, with the winner advancing to play London on Sunday.

Alex Christopoulos and Joey Willis scored for Saginaw, with Willis tying it at 2 with 5:40 left in the second period. Oake stopped 31 shots.

Christopoulos opened the scoring for Saginaw at 8:50 of the first period. Halttunen tied it on a power play with 5:37 left in the first, and Barkey gave London the lead with 9:20 to go in the second.

The teams met for the first time since London beat Saginaw in six games in the OHL's Western Conference final.

