Eastmark softball embracing pressure as top team

Apr. 16—Every morning, Eastmark head softball coach Darryl Allen makes the short drive from his home to the school in his golf cart.

It doesn't give him much time to think about practice plans or how his lady Firebirds will approach that day's game. But then again, most of that planning is done well in advance.

Most of the time, his thoughts drift to other subjects, including his daughter, family and what he can expect from the school day. But when softball is on his mind, his thoughts often replicate his competitive spirit and the edge he brings when in the dugout.

He was born a competitor, and now his team has adopted that same mindset.

"I love this group of kids," Allen said. "I love them as student-athletes, as ambassadors of the game and I love this team. Our culture, when you come here you can see it. These kids have bought in to everything we've asked them to do night in and night out."

That competitive edge and winning mindset was established four years ago, when Allen was hired to grow the softball program from the ground up. He found some success in his first season, playing with mostly freshmen and sophomores.

But the Firebirds have improved every year since.

In 2022 they finished 21-10, making the 3A playoffs. Last year, they improved to 22-7, making the postseason yet again. This year, the Firebirds are 21-3 through 22 games. They sit atop the region and the 4A Conference, which they moved up to last season.

They've held on to the No. 1 ranking for more than three weeks. Pressure to maintain that has built with every game. The target on the backs of the Firebirds has only grown. But with that, so has their tenacity on the field.

"I think people have to understand we didn't ask to be No. 1. But when it came out, we embraced it," Allen said. "I called my kids into a room and wrote it all out on the board. We can't run from the fact they said we're the No. 1 team. What are we willing to do to play like the No. 1 team every night? We feel like we're working our tails off to be the No. 1 team."

Whether the team is down by a couple of runs or up by double-digits, Eastmark approaches every inning and every at bat the same.

If their opponent makes a mistake, the Firebirds make them pay.

They were up 6-0 over nearby region rival American Leadership Academy Queen Creek in the third inning. Eastmark went on to score 10 runs thanks to stolen bases, passed balls at the plate and fielding errors by the Patriots.

"I think it's the will to want to win," said Taylor McCombs, one of two seniors on the team. "We have a goal at the end of the season. To reach that goal we have to keep going and take advantage of other team's mistakes. It doesn't matter who it is."

McCombs came to Eastmark from ALA Gilbert this season. She missed the first half of games due to transfer rules but hit the ground running when she was eligible.

She gels well with sophomore pitcher Lexi Mendez, who is 12-2 on the year with a .63 ERA, one of the top 100 lowest marks in the country. McCombs said her and Mendez have different styles in the circle. That's what makes it work between the two of them.

"We complement each other really well," McCombs said. "If you went up to us, we would tell you to put the other person on the mound. We have confidence in each other."

McCombs is one of five players Allen has designated as "commanders" this season. The other four include senior Mya Searcy, Mendez, Bella Gomez and Aujene Mott.

They're the leaders. They're the girls Allen goes to with questions about how to approach a game or practice. They're also the ones who lead the team's "buddy system," which has allowed them to become closer as a group.

"Every week or two we pick a new buddy," Searcy said. "You have that week or two to talk or get to know them. If we're having problems or thinking negative, you talk to your buddy to help get you out of it. If you're down, your buddy is down and the whole team is down."

Part of building a winning culture meant Allen putting together a winning staff, too.

He started with arguably one of the top softball players to ever come out of Red Mountain in Sierra Phillips. Phillips won three state titles while playing for the Mountain Lions. She went on to star at Arizona and returned to coaching at her alma mater.

Allen reached out to her when he began building his staff. Phillips saw it as an opportunity to grow. So, she accepted.

Her knowledge of the game has been invaluable to the girls. She also matches Allen's intensity with her desire to win.

"They want us to go out there and do our jobs," Searcy said. "Whatever it takes to win — good base running, picking each other up — it all partakes to what they tell us every game."

Eastmark knows the road to the championship won't be easy. The Firebirds still have region games left to be played. At any moment a slip up could happen.

Though with every pitch, it feels as if there aren't many teams that can slow down the Firebirds. At least, not in the Valley.

To win a title, Eastmark will have to overcome struggles that it faces against teams from southern Arizona. Th Firebirds' only three losses have come to Tucson programs, including five-time defending state champion Salpointe Catholic.

Allen stopped short of saying Salpointe is circled later in May for Eastmark. He knows his team has to get there first. But he believes the 2-0 loss they suffered to the Lancers earlier in the season gave them the blueprint.

Now it's about executing and continuing to keep winning in the forefront of their minds.

"We just need to stay super consistent," Allen said. "I'm a firm believer in this ... we won't avoid any team or anybody. We'll go toe to toe and may the best team win. Right now ... we think that team is us."

Have an interesting story? Contact Zach Alvira at (480)898-5630 or zalvira@timespublications.com. Follow him on Twitter @ZachAlvira.